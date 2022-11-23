The Warzone 2 meta loadout mini-game has begun. Gamers everywhere are unlocking guns, leveling them up, and seeing what works when it comes to chasing down victories in battle royale.

There’s no shortage of solid SMG options in Warzone 2 thus far, but one of the more popular ones has been the Fennec. This sleek, fast-handling, and fast-firing SMG is a dominant force at close range but falls off quickly when firing further distances. But that hasn’t stopped it from leaping into the meta.

The Fennec is a returning weapon from Modern Warfare 2019, but it might be even better this time around. With the right Gunsmithing and the right weapon to pair it with, the Fennec could easily become a dominant meta weapon picked by BR pub-stompers and casual players alike.

Here’s the best set of attachments to use on the Fennec 45 in Warzone 2.

Best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Agile Assault-7 Stock

Agile Assault-7 Stock Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Agent Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

The Fennec offers what is easily the highest fire rate out of all of the SMGs in Warzone 2 so far, which instantly makes it a strong choice for close-quarters combat on Al Mazrah, even though it has quite a vertical recoil kick.

The downfall of the Fennec is its range. This weapon should not be used outside of very close range, meaning you will need to pair it with a long-range weapon like an assault rifle, light machine gun, sniper rifle, or something of that ilk.

Maximizing the Fennec’s potential means leaning into its strengths while also helping out just some of its weaknesses to put yourself in the best possible situation to win your fights indoors. These attachments will increase the gun’s damage, range, and accuracy.