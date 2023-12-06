Warzone has changed in big ways with MW3’s integration, including a new map, new movement, and new weapons. Say hello to the best WSP Swarm loadout in Warzone and get to know it well.

The WSP Swarm may feel overlooked at first, but it’s an excellent choice for a secondary, close-quarters weapon to use in Urzikstan. The battle royale map is huge, so we don’t suggest using it in long-range fights, but it’s the perfect weapon to swap to when moving or pushing up close on an enemy in BR.

This is the best loadout for the WSP Swarm in Warzone battle royale.

Best WSP Swarm loadout in Warzone

Fast fire rate, fast TTK. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The WSP Swarm has been a bit slept on in MW3 multiplayer, but that’s why Warzone is so great: While it may use the same weapons as CoD MP, the game is different enough that some weapons will shine in BR in ways that it can’t in Domination or Search and Destroy.

Best WSP Swarm attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S

Purifier Muzzle Brake S Optic: Mk. 3 Reflector

Mk. 3 Reflector Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

FSS Fortress Heavy Stock Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

This attachment loadout is close to the one I like to use in MW3 multiplayer, but a bit different. At its base value, the WSP Swarm kicks like a mule, but these attachments will provide a significant buff to your Recoil Control, which I think is a necessity.

Basically all of the attachments I’ve chosen here will help out with Gun Kick Control, Recoil Control, Firing Aim Stability, and Aiming Idle Sway, meaning it’ll even be decent in close to mid-range engagements.

If you don’t feel the need for an optic, consider swapping out the Mk. 3 Reflector for a magazine like the 50 Round Mag, but be prepared to lose a good amount of Movement Speed and Aim Down Sight Speed.

Best WSP Swarm perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk 1: Battle Hardened Perk 2: E.O.D. Perk 3: Primed Perk 4: High Alert

Secondary Weapon: BAS-B or other long-range weapon

BAS-B or other long-range weapon Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade or Stun Grenade

This is a really fun perk package I like to use when running an SMG in Warzone because you need to worry less about mobility when using it. Therefore, you can use perks like Battle Hardened and E.O.D. to protect yourself from lethals and tacticals.

Tip: The WSP Swarm’s very fast fire rate works best to shred enemy armor when up close, so use your speed to close the distance and then out-maneuver them at close range.

Primed is really fun, especially if you have a controller with paddles or play on keyboard, because it gives a bonus to accuracy and ADS time while jumping, making a fool of your foes. And High Alert is great for always keeping eyes on the back of your head, so it’s a decent option no matter what you use in Warzone.

Make sure to pair the WSP Swarm up with a good long-range option in your second weapon slot, choose which kind of lethal throwable you like best, and then bring a stun or smoke to protect yourself from advancing foes.