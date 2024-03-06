The best SOA Subverter loadout in Warzone

All eyes are on the SOA Subeverter as players test out the new weapon in Season Two Reloaded, and early reviews lean toward the battle rifle being one of the best loadouts in Warzone.

In the Season Two Reloaded update patch notes, Sledgehammer Games described the SOA Subverter as a “hard-hitting rifle that dominates at mid to longer ranges thanks to a low rate of fire and predictable recoil.” On top of that, the SOA Subverter also boasts the best sprint-to-fire and movement speeds among all battle rifles, making the new weapon a must-use option in Warzone after the midseason update.

Best SOA Subverter build in Warzone

Warzone’s long-range meta gets a new contender Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since the SOA Subverter already has impressive mobility stats, our loadout focuses on improving accuracy, bullet velocity, and damage range.

Most community members viewed the Corio Eagleseye 2 as the best optic to use for the first two seasons of Warzone. That all changed when Sledgehammer Games introduced the Jak Glassless Optic, which provides a clean sightline and significantly improves firing aim stability, meaning the weapon doesn’t shake as much when firing.

The Dozier-90 Barrel improves the battle rifle’s damage range by three meters, bullet velocity, and all recoil statistics by 10 percent, but it does so at the cost of some mobility. Along the same line of thinking, the Casus Break L and Bruen Heavy Support Grip both improve firing aim stability and recoil control. Finally, the 50 Round Drum makes it easier to take out multiple enemies at once.

The best SOA Subverter perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary Weapon: RAM-9 or AMR9

RAM-9 or AMR9 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

To start, the combo of Double Time and Sleight of Hand helps speed up a loadout that would otherwise suffer from poor mobility. Despite the SOA Subverter leading all battle rifles in speed, it’s still slow running around with a battle rifle. Double Time provides a longer Tac Sprint to help ease that burden, and Sleight of Hand speeds up the process of reloading a bulky 50 round Drum magazine.

Next up, Tempered is a new Perk in Warzone that allows players to reach full armor with two plates instead of three. Tempered armor is not new to WZ, but having it as a perk immediately after getting your loadout is a game-changer. Then, High Alert warns your operator if an enemy is looking at you, which will come in handy at any stage of a match.

Frag grenades were nerfed in the Season Two Reloaded update, but they still easily obliterate armor in Warzone. Players should not consider using anything else besides Smoke grenades, as they will be your best friend when it comes to trying to traverse large open areas unscathed.

Lastly, the RAM-9 and AMR9 stand out as reliable secondary options since the SOA Subverter fares much better in medium to long-range engagements instead of up close and personal.