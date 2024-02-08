Best RAM-9 loadout in Warzone season 2

Season two introduced the RAM-9 as a new weapon in Warzone and MW3, and the SMG has all the makings of a top-tier weapon to use in close-range battle royale gunfights.

Sledgehammer Games knew exactly what it was doing by introducing the RAM-9. Warzone community members already hailed the RAM-7 as one of the best weapons to use, and the RAM-9 packs the same punch as its AR counterpart, but with 9mm ammunition for close-range engagements. Players should get used to seeing both RAM weapons used together frequently in Warzone season two. Here is the best possible loadout for the new SMG, including best attachments, perks, equipment items, and secondary weapon.

Best RAM-9 loadout in Warzone

The close-range meta will look much different in season 2. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Based on stats provided by CoD content creator JGOD, the RAM-9 has a 520 millisecond time-to-kill speed extending to 10 meters, and it only falls down to 585 ms from 18 meters away. Those impressive numbers stack up nicely against any other short-range meta weapon.

Our loadout focuses on improving the RAM-9’s recoil while not sacrificing quick mobility and handling benefits.

Best RAM-9 build in Warzone

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

HVS 3.4 Pad Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

Retort 90 Grip Tape Magazine: 50 Round Mag

Most players believe they need to be completely off the radar to succeed in Warzone, but it’s not as important for short-range engagements. So, while the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider doesn’t hide players on the mini-map, it shortens radar pings, and also improves recoil control and firing aim stability.

Meanwhile, the HVS 3.4 Pad and Retort 90 Grip Tape also improve accuracy and gun kick control to compensate for the RAM-9’s unruly recoil pattern. To get the best of both worlds, the DR-6 Handstop improves handling and mobility, and the 50 Round Mag makes it possible to take down multiple enemies at once.

Best RAM-9 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Irradiated Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: XRK Stalker or RAM-7

XRK Stalker or RAM-7 Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

We recommend using Double Time to alleviate stress while crossing a large open area or running away from an engagement. Sleight of Hand is usually the other Perk players tend to use in the first two slots, but we believe Irradiated is better after the season two update, as it now reduces gas damage by 20 percent instead of 10 and allows players to replace armor plates while in the gas.

Looting is much easier in Urizikstan than Al Mazrah, but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t a plate scarcity. To combat that, Tempered helps save armor for the end game when you need it most. Finally, High Alert will issue a warning that could end up being the difference between life and death while charging into a gunfight with an SMG.

Frag Grenades had their close damage increased to 275 from 250, mid damage increased to 200 from 150, and far damage increased to 175 from 105 in the season two update. Those buffs make the Frag Grenade a must-use equipment item in Warzone. Finally, Smoke Grenades will protect you while rotating or repositioning in a gunfight.