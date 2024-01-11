The combination of Overkill no longer being a required Perk and sniper rifles being overpowered make the need for strong sniper support weapons like the RAM-7 imperative to find success in Warzone.

Sledgehammer Games introduced a bold quality-of-life change that makes Overkill a default Perk, meaning players no longer need to use a Perk slot to equip two primary weapons simultaneously.

Additionally, the devs also took the shackles off sniper users and made the KATT-AMR capable of one-shot killing from any range without explosive ammunition holding the rifle back. With that in mind, players will need a sniper-support weapon as a sidekick.

Season one just so happened to add a prime candidate in the RAM-7, and the versatile AR is our choice for the best sniper-support weapon in Warzone, as well as a really strong long-range primary as well.

Here’s our pick for the best RAM-7 build in Warzone.

Best RAM-7 loadout in Warzone

Get close. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thanks to stats provided by TrueGameData, it becomes clear that no other MW3 AR comes close to matching the RAM-7 in close-range engagements. The RAM-7 boasts an impressive 656 millisecond TTK speed from around 12 meters away, and doesn’t see a significant drop off in damage output until around 33 meters away.

It also helps that the RAM-7 has a speedy fire rate, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire time, making this versatile AR a suitable partner to a sniper rifle. Our loadout aims to extend the AR’s range even farther to compete with other long-range meta options, while still holding it’s own up close and personal.

Throughout season one, the RAM-7 has become one of the favorites when it comes to assault rifles in Warzone, and with good reason. Our build is great for both long and mid-range fights.

Best RAM-7 build in Warzone

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: XRK Coremark 40 Heavy

XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

HVS 3.4 Pad Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine: 60 Round Drum

MW3 long-range-meta Warzone loadouts tend to follow a similar trend with their attachments, but it’s easy to see why. The Corio Eagleseye 2.5 optic offers a clean sightline and a high enough magnification to easily take on medium-range engagements.

Next, the VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor reduces ADS and sprint to fire speed, but the boosts to damage range and recoil control outweigh the cons. And the suppressor comes with the added bonus of keeping your operator off the mini-map.

Then, players usually opt for using the largest magazine possible on a weapon to mow down multiple enemies at once, and that’s a 60 Round Drum for the RAM-7. In Warzone, every bullet counts thanks to armor and a longer time-to-kill than multiplayer.

Tip: To go full sniper support build, swap out the optic for an underbarrel like the Bruen Heavy Support Grip.

After that, the other attachments come down to personal preference or the weapon’s damage profile. The RAM-7 is a complicated beast to control, so we recommend using the HVS 3.4 and XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel to help improve recoil control and gun kick.

Best RAM-7 perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package Perk One: Double Time Perk Two: Sleight of Hand Perk Three: Tempered Perk Four: High Alert

Secondary weapon: KATT-AMR (Or WSP Swarm if you want to use the RAM-7 as a primary)

KATT-AMR (Or WSP Swarm if you want to use the RAM-7 as a primary) Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Even though this is primarily a sniper loadout, we still recommend using Double Time to alleviate stress while crossing a large open area or running away from an engagement. Sleight of Hand will not only come in handy while reloading the bulky sniper rifle, but also the RAM-7 in fast paced gunfights.

Looting is much easier in Urizikstan than Al Mazrah, but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t a plate scarcity. To combat that, Tempered helps save armor for the end game when you need it most. And finally, High Alert will issue a warning that could end up being the difference between life and death while aiming down sights with a sniper rifle.

The season one buffed Frag Grenades will come in handy when flushing an enemy out, and Smoke Grenades will protect you while rotating or repositioning in a gunfight.

Finally, the RAM-7 is a strong primary weapon, but a sniper rifle will help compensate for its long-range deficiencies.