Best KATT-AMR loadout in Warzone season one

One-shot sniping has returned to Warzone in MW3, and the KATT-AMR stands head and shoulders above the rest of the pack in terms of snipers.

Players could down an enemy with one shot using a sniper in Warzone 2, but the weapon had to be equipped with explosive ammunition. This didn’t seem like a big deal at first, but players discovered that the ammunition increased damage range by a whopping 40 percent and reduced bullet velocity by 40 percent.

This made it nearly impossible to line up shots as the rifles suffered from extreme bullet drop-off. MW3 doesn’t have that issue, though, as the devs confirmed in the season one update that the KATT-AMR can one-shot kill from any range and with any attachments.

Here’s the best KATT-AMR sniper loadout for Warzone at season one’s launch.

Best KATT-AMR loadout in Warzone

Pack a ghillie suit, too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Multiplayer players will already know that the KATT-AMR gets held back by poor mobility. But while that is an issue in a six-vs-six format, it’s much different in a battle royale match. So instead of transforming the heavy sniper rifle into a quickscoping weapon, we leaned into its strengths and made a loadout suitable for long-range engagements.

Best KATT-AMR attachments in Warzone

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Sonic Suppressor XL Barrel: ZANG-34 Barrel

ZANG-34 Barrel Stock: Precision Stock Pad

Precision Stock Pad Bolt: Ephemeral Quickbolt

Ephemeral Quickbolt Ammunition: .50 Cal Spire Point Rounds

Urzikstan is 20 percent smaller than Al Mazrah, but that doesn’t mean the new battle royale map isn’t huge. If you also take into account that players no longer need to worry about the massive bullet drop-off from explosive ammunition and the fact that the KATT-AMR one-shot kills to the head from any range, our loadout focuses on being able to take down enemies from as far away as possible.

So, we recommend using the Zonic Suppressor, ZANG-34 Barrel, and .50 CAL Spire Point Rounds, which all increase bullet velocity and damage range. Then, to prevent the rifle from swaying too much while aiming down sights, the Precision Stock Pad improves aiming idle sway and firing aim stability.

Finally, to make sure you aren’t too much of a sitting duck, the Ephemeral Quickbolt makes it possible to reload faster and get back into a gunfight sooner.

Best KATT-AMR perks and equipment in Warzone

Perk Package: Perk 1: Double Time Perk 2: E.O.D. Perk 3: Resupply Perk 4: Resolute

Lethal: Frag grenade

Frag grenade Tactical: Smoke grenade

Movement is king in Warzone, and Double Time increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces refresh time. Having the ability to sprint longer will come in handy when escaping the gas, running across an empty space, or repositioning in a gunfight. That’s also where Resolute comes in as the new perk provides a brief movement speed boost when taking gunfire damage.

Season one increased frag grenade close damage to 252, up from 140, and increased mid-range damage from 105 to 150. As a result, we recommend equipping E.O.D. to mitigate explosive damage and carrying a frag grenade of your own to chip away at enemies.

Tip: Use smoke grenades to cover your advance as you push forward into the playable circle.

Smoke grenades dominated Warzone 2’s meta, and we don’t expect that to change in MW3. Despite seeing a nerf in season one that decreases smoke duration from 9.25 to 7.14 seconds, smoke grenades are still essential for rotating and escaping gunfights. With that in mind, Resupply recharges equipment over 50 seconds, which makes it even easier to always have a smoke grenade on hand.