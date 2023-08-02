When it comes to taking down enemies at long range in Call of Duty: Warzone, nothing does the job like a sniper rifle. And season five of Modern Warfare 2 added a sniper from CoDs past to the game’s growing arsenal. It’s called the Carrack .300.

The Carrack .300, known in previous CoD games like 2009’s MW2 as the WA2000, is described in-game as a “semi-auto bullpup sniper rifle” that has “an exceptionally high fire rate and a unique design for best-in-class handling and stability when on the move.”

These are the best attachments for the Carrack .300 sniper rifle in Warzone.

Best Carrack .300 loadout in Warzone

Lethal at a distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: 30″ Flintline

30″ Flintline Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Magazine: 15 Round Mag

15 Round Mag Rear Grip: Engage-20 Grip

Why this is the best Carrack .300 loadout in Warzone

The first must-use attachment on the Carrack .300 is the 30″ Flatline Barrel, due to it increasing Damage Range and Bullet Velocity, two key statistics when using any sniper rifle in battle royale. When sniping, I always want to shoot as fast and as far as possible.

The Carrack shoots quickly with a high fire rate, so I like to use the 15 Round Mag and kind of spam shots at enemies as opposed to pacing myself with more accuracy like with a bolt-action sniper in comparison.

This sniper rifle is incredibly cumbersome and slow when it comes to aiming, so I like to use the VLK LZR 7MW laser and Engage-20 Grip on the rear grip to help out with ADS time, which is always helpful regardless of weapon or situation.

The recoil will be pretty rough with this loadout, but with the larger magazine, you won’t have to be as careful with conserving your shots as you would have to otherwise.

Best perk package for Carrack .300 in Warzone

Perk Package: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Focus, Ghost

These four perks are pretty standard fare for any kind of loadout in Warzone, even for a sniper rifle. But the key one is Focus, which will reduce flinch when aiming down sights and extend the duration of the hold breath mechanic.

Best equipment for Carrack .300 in Warzone

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Claymore

Smoke Grenades are crucial in Warzone, and they’re perfect for escaping enemies who may be pushing you or firing at you from a distance as a way to give cover where there otherwise may not be any.

Claymores are a sniper’s best friend to protect your back while sniping, but you can easily swap it out for a semtex or something similar.

