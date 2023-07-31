How to unlock Carrack .300 in MW2 and Warzone

Sniper rifle players, get ready to test out a new long-range option in season five of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. The Carrack .300 sniper rifle is here for you to unlock and enjoy in either game.

“This semi-auto bullpup sniper rifle features an exceptionally high fire rate and a unique design for best-in-class handling and stability when on the move,” Activision said.

The Carrack .300 should be immediately familiar to franchise veterans because it has appeared in multiple entries. Previously, the bulky-looking sniper rifle was known as the WA2000, and it’s back with a vengeance in MW2 after first appearing in 2009’s game of the same name.

Here’s what you need to do to unlock the Carrack .300 in MW2 and Warzone.

How to get Carrack .300 in MW2 and Warzone season 5

Fast fire rate snipers are underrated. Image via Activision

CoD players need to only play in season five to get the new sniper rifle. Players can unlock the Carrack .300 by leveling up the battle pass during season five, which starts on Aug. 2. When the season ends, a new in-game challenge will be added to unlock it in a different way.

Related: MW2 and Warzone season 5 patch notes

“Built for the operator that claims they are a sharpshooter – it’s free for everyone in season five through the battle pass so time to see if the skill matches the talk,” Activision said. “The Carrack .300 is a true Sniper Rifle with a semi-automatic, bullpup design. Effective even at the longest ranges, all it requires is an operator who can take a deep breath, keep calm under pressure, and line up a shot to the head or upper chest.”

The Carrack .300 is indeed free, meaning players don’t need to purchase the battle pass to unlock it. But you will have to find the appropriate node on the battle pass where the sniper is located and max it out to unlock the reward, which is known as the HVT node in the battle pass.

Due to its high fire rate, the Carrack .300 could be customized to become more of a battle rifle by equipping it with a close-range scope. But first and foremost, it’s meant for long-range sniper fights.

“This rifle may not be the first choice for certain playstyles, but for those wanting semi-automatic takedown prowess over longer ranges, this is well worth taking into bigger maps once season five launches,” Activision said.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

About the author