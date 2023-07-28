Here are the early MW2 and Warzone season 5 patch notes

Nicki Minaj and new guns and maps, oh my.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone are once again getting an injection of new content with season five, adding a whole bunch of new things for players to unlock and enjoy.

With season five, Philip Graves returns to shake things up. The villain who was left for dead near the end of MW2’s campaign looks like he’s doing just fine and will be making things interesting ahead of the new CoD coming later this year.

The new season also includes a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop, which features operator skins for Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage, along with new war tracks to unlock for free.

Warzone, meanwhile, will play host to a special in-game event that will reveal the new CoD coming later this year. Leaks point to it being Modern Warfare 3, but the playable event will reveal all sometime this summer.

Here’s everything that’s coming in the launch of the new season with the season five patch notes.

MW2 season 5 patch notes

Four maps at launch, with more on the way. Image via Activision

New maps

Four new maps are coming to MW2 multiplayer at launch, including two six-vs-six maps and two Gunfight maps. The first and most exciting map is Strike, a remake of a classic map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007.

“Alongside its brethren in Shipment and Showdown, Strike will be restored to its full glory in Season 5, thanks to the latest Infinity Ward engine and technology,” Activision said. “This version of Strike is how veterans likely remember it, albeit with some slight adjustments to make it fit in MW2. Does that include the back door near one of the spawn areas and B Bomb Site in Search & Destroy? You’ll find out at Season Five’s launch!”

Remember me? Image via Activision

The other six-vs-six map is named Punta Mar, which is part of Las Almas, rumored to be the next big Warzone map. The two Gunfight maps are called Lounge and Canal.

Meanwhile, two more maps will join the game at midseason for the Season Five Reloaded update. The first is DRC – Zone 1, which is a part of the Building 21 map from DMZ. The other map has yet to be announced.

New weapons

This looks a lot like the FAMAS. Image via Activision

Six new weapons are joining the game this season, including the FR Avancer assault rifle and Carrack .300 sniper rifle available as part of the battle pass.

Four new weapons will join in-season, including the M13C assault rifle and a new submachine gun, sidearm, and melee weapon all coming after launch. All weapons will be available in both MW2 and Warzone.

New modes

Several new modes will join in season five, including the all-new mode, Havoc. It’s described as being “inspired by classic arena-shooter gameplay, then further enhanced with the injection of a random selection of frenzy-inducing modifiers.”

Capture the Flag on Battle maps. Image via Activision

In Havoc, killstreaks, perks, and field upgrades don’t exist. Modifiers instead will be added throughout the match as teams reach multiples of 12 kills. Modifiers will affect both teams and do things like auto-reload on an elimination, add moon gravity, or swap to third-person cameras.

Other new modes include Big Capture the Flag, and several different Gunfight variants, like the four-vs-four Faceoff mode.

New operators

Four operators will be a part of the battle pass, including Graves, Velikan, Mace, and new characters Oz, Mila, and the BlackCell-exclusive Arthur. They will be joined by the hip hop legends Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage as part of operator bundles throughout the season.

Warzone season 5 patch notes

Vondel’s Champion’s Quest is calling your name. Image via Activision

New Call of Duty reveal

The new CoD will be revealed as part of a playable in-game event in Warzone sometime during August.

“Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event,” Activision said. “Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal.”

Vondel Champion’s Quest

The bomb-building quest that players enjoyed on Al Mazrah is now coming to Vondel, offering unique blueprint rewards for the teams able to pull off the difficult quest.

To secure the quest, a team must win five games in a row on Mini Battle Royale on Vondel. Then, players must pick up the contract for the quest and assemble and detonate a bomb while they are marked for the entire rest of the in-game lobby to see.

Check out the new rewards below:

The Champion’s Quest rewards on Vondel. Image via Activision

Armored Royale mode, new Resurgence map

Two new vehicles are being added to Warzone and DMZ. The first is an armored vehicle with a mounted gun on the roof, called the MRAP, and the second is a Dirt Bike.

The MRAP is a crucial part of the return of the Armored Royale mode.

“The MRAP’s return means one thing: Armored Royale is coming back. Reinforce your squad in this Battle Royale with a big difference — you’re dropping onto your own MRAP, and it’s up to you to use, fortify, and repair this hulking vehicle with its turret, protective shielding, and mobile Buy Station, while cutting through rivals operating their own behemoth trucks,” Activision said.

Later in the season, a new Resurgence map will be added to the rotation for the small-scale respawn mode. The Al Bagra Fortress on Al Mazrah will be the location, cut off from the rest of the map in a much smaller version.

