CoD celebrates 50th anniversary of hip hop with Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, and 21 Savage skins

The 50th anniversary of hip hop is coming up on Aug. 11, and Call of Duty is marking the occasion by adding some legends of the genre into the game as operator skins.

Snoop Dogg is making his triumphant return to CoD, and he’s bringing Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage with him as operator bundles in the store, Activision announced today. Snoop first appeared as a voice pack in Call of Duty: Ghosts but came back last year as an operator in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

He’ll definitely be using smoke grenades. Image via Activision

It will be a franchise first for Nicki Minaj and 21 Savage, the former of which appeared in an ad for MW2 in 2022. Nicki also has the honor of being the “first-ever self-named female operator” in the franchise.

“Playtime is over; this is not “Chill Nicki”; this is Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” Activision said. “Now in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone, she’s ready to make all rival Operators pound the alarm, as Nicki Minaj has her own Store Bundle, perfect for those who think they have good form across Battle Royale, DMZ, multiplayer, and Special Ops.”

The hip hop celebration will also include free content throughout season five, including daily login rewards of War Tracks, or songs that players can listen to while driving in vehicles in MW2 or Warzone.

“The first three days will grant a War Track from the ’80s (Foundation), ’90s (Golden Era), or 2000s (Life After Y2K),” Activision said. “On the fourth day of logging in, you will receive a special Weapon Blueprint that can be used in any online mode.”

More information about Snoop, Nicki, and 21 Savage will be coming before season five launches on Aug. 2, including bundle release dates, pricing, and contents.

