Modern Warfare 3 reveal event gets new details in Warzone’s season 5 update

Season five of Call of Duty: Warzone drops next week, and it will include a first look at the new CoD title coming later this year.

Activision confirmed details about the in-game reveal event for the new CoD title, leaked to be Modern Warfare 3, coming soon during season five. An official date wasn’t announced, but more info is coming soon.

It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII 👉 https://t.co/usEXTNw5aC



😱 Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

👥 New Faction Showdown Event

📍 Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

🎵 50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 27, 2023

“Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event,” Activision said. “Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal.”

Activision hasn’t confirmed that CoD 2023 is MW3 yet, but it’s long been rumored and leaks continue to point to that being the case. It’s only a matter of time before the MW2 sequel is confirmed.

Season five is also adding a Champion’s Quest for Vondel. The quest that tasks players with hunting down materials to build and detonate a nuke to win the game was previously only available on Al Mazrah but is now coming to Mini Royale on Vondel, the Resurgence map.

Two new vehicles are joining the game as well, including the MRAP armored vehicle that’s equipped with a heavy turret on its roof and the Dirt Bike for those who like to haul ass around the map on their own.

Season five of Warzone and MW2 begins next week on Aug. 2.

