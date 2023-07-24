Call of Duty: MW3 logo has leaked—but not by who you’d expect

Warfare, still modern, but now with more red.

In what seems like a yearly occurrence, the logo for the new Call of Duty has been leaked by promotional crossover art ahead of the game’s official reveal.

Some key art for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was spotted by a Twitter user in the wild on a display for Monster Energy, teasing a collaboration between CoD and the energy drink for its release later this year.

The art features Captain Price and the MW3 logo, which includes a decidedly red Roman numeral three and a menacing figure in the background behind Price.

The eye leering from behind the protagonist is likely that of Vladimir Makarov, one of the main villains from the original Modern Warfare trilogy, and one who’s been teased to come to the new iteration for a while now.

CoD has partnered up with companies for new launches in the past, most notably Mountain Dew and Doritos several times. But now, the energy is more monstrous than before.

The display also reads “Buy any Monster Energy, Get Bonus Call of Duty in-game rewards.” It’s unclear what these rewards will be, but one of the displays teases an operator skin. Other rewards will likely include things like double XP tokens and other cosmetics like calling cards or emblems.

MW3 has been confirmed to be revealed in an in-game event in Warzone sometime next month, so more will be officially revealed in just mere weeks.

