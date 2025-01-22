Is Tranzit coming to Call of Duty Black Ops 6?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now in full swing with months of content having been added, including several Zombies maps to choose from. Fans are longing for the past, however, and we’ve got the details you need to know about Tranzit and BO6.

First introduced 13 years ago, Tranzit remains a fan-favorite among the BO6 community and there has been plenty of talk about the map being given a refresh and making a return. If you’ve heard rumors and want more details, we’ve got you covered.

Is Tranzit coming to BO6?

Running it back. Image via Activision

There’s no concrete evidence Tranzit is coming to BO6, and any news on the subject has merely been a combination of speculation, conjecture, and fan hopes. But that doesn’t mean Tranzit won’t be coming.

The COD franchise has regularly brought back popular maps in the past across all game modes, including in BO6, and there’s every chance Tranzit could return in the future. For now though, there’s no leaks or datamines that indicate a return is imminent.

If Tranzit is returning to BO6, it’s unlikely to arrive for a while. The Tomb is added with the season two update, following on from Liberty Falls, Terminus, and Citadelle des Mortes, with the initial two available at launch followed by Citadelle des Mortes in season one. You can expect new Zombies maps to be added every season and, if Tranzit is making a return, it’s unlikely to be back before the start of season three at the earliest.

What is Tranzit?

First featuring in Black Ops II, Tranzit is one of the more unique Zombie maps to have been released with sections of the map separated and requiring the use of a bus to traverse to, which led to countless hours of humor at the expense of your friends, leaving them behind to fend for themselves.

The map is separated into a variety of zones, with every match starting at the Bus Depot. From there, travel is available to the Diner, Farm, Pylon, Power Station, and other zones, each of which offer different weapons and Perks.

When travelling on the bus on Tranzit, Zombies will latch onto the vehicle and need to be fought off, with players either climbing on the roof or fighting from inside the bus.

Like every other map, Tranzit also has plenty of easter eggs and mysteries to solve. Despite fierce competition from the vast number of Zombies maps that have been created, it still stands as a fan-favorite.

