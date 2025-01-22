Black Ops 6 season 2 trailer teases return of classic Zombies Wonder Weapon and new multiplayer maps

With less than a week until the launch of season two, Call of Duty’s trailer for the new content in Black Ops 6 has unveiled several exciting new additions.

Five multiplayer maps are set to join BO6 in season two, with three at launch on Jan. 28 and two more to follow mid-season, including a remake of a fan-favorite Black Ops 2 DLC map set in a colorful skate park.

Bounty, Dealership, and Lifeline are the names of the three new launch maps, while Bullet and the Grind will be coming in the Season Two Reloaded update, which will likely come sometime in February.

At first glance, Lifeline looks similar to BO2 map Hijacked, but it is something entirely new and set on a similar yacht. Hijacked may indeed still be coming in a future seasonal update, as it was mentioned within game files several months ago.

The classic party mode Gun Game is also set to return, much to the delight of fans. In the mode, players all start with the same weapon and get a new weapon upon each kill, up until all of the weapons have been used and a winner has been crowned.

For Zombies fans, the hype is high once more for the new round-based map, The Tomb. In a short gameplay snippet shown within the launch trailer for season two, the return of the awesome Staff of Ice from BO2 Zombies map Origins has been confirmed, equipping players with a mystical weapon capable of freezing and destroying zombie hordes.

The familiar locale of The Tomb and the Staff of Ice’s return seems to hint at the Zombies story coming full circle back to Origins, which first launched in the Apocalypse DLC for BO2 way back in 2013. It’s still considered one of the best Zombies experiences to this day.

Yesterday, key artwork for season two revealed what looks like the PPSh-41 submachine gun and FN FAL assault rifle, along with dual katanas that may be tied to a potential Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover collaboration within the season.

It sure is cold outside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The turtles are likely to come sometime in season two, as all of their weapons have been found within game files, including Leonardo’s katanas, Raphael’s sais, Donatello’s bo staff, and Michelangelo’s nunchucks, along with a skateboard melee weapon.

Unfortunately, season two comes with high expectations attached as the CoD community has been more up in arms than usual over the state of BO6 during the holiday break. With ongoing issues with hackers, lag, and other quality-of-life problems plaguing the experience for many, season two will look to bring back many players who have gone on to other games for the time being, such as Marvel Rivals.

The Warzone situation has gotten so bad that Raven Software announced ahead of time that the battle royale mode will be light in content in season two, with the team instead focusing on fixing current problems within the free-to-play game.

As always, season two will bring a new battle pass that includes the new weapons, operators, and other cosmetics, along with additional new modes to come throughout the season. More info on that is expected this week ahead of the launch on Jan. 28.

