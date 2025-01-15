When is new BO6 Zombies map The Tomb coming out?

A fourth new Zombies map in Black Ops 6 is almost here, coming as a pleasant surprise to many and exciting the Call of Duty fanbase like only Zombies can.

“The Tomb” is coming very soon, a direct sequel to Citadelle des Morts, and continuing the BO6 Zombies storyline featuring the undead-slayers Weaver, Grey, Carver, and Maya in their overarching quest in the Dark Aether storyline.

The new map follows in the successful footsteps of Citadelle, which followed Terminus and Liberty Falls, as Treyarch has begun to craft what may end up being the most exciting and fan-favorite Zombies offering in the series when all is finished. Here’s everything we know so far about The Tomb, including when you can expect to play it.

Are you ready to brave its depths? Image via Activision

The Tomb will launch alongside season two of BO6 on Jan. 28, 2025. The season will likely go live at around 11am CT on that day, and we have a countdown below that shows just how long it is until that time:

BO6 season 2 countdown timer

Barring any connection or server issues, The Tomb should be available at this time on Jan. 28, so make sure to take your sick days or paid time off so you can grind the Easter Eggs and quests as soon as they come available in BO6.

What is The Tomb in BO6 Zombies?

Get ready to explore. Image via Activision

The Tomb is the latest round-based map in BO6 Zombies, in what will hopefully be yet another awesome addition to the base game’s experiences.

“After surviving the horrific events at Citadelle des Morts, Weaver, Grey, Carver, and Maya follow Gabriel Krafft’s final words to a nearby excavation site to secure the Sentinel Artifact,” the map’s description reads. “Built on the remains of ancient burial grounds with suspected origins dating back to 2500 B.C.E., these catacombs went undisturbed for centuries until the early 1900s… and what lies beneath may run deeper than anyone ever imagined.”

Treyarch says The Tomb has been designed “to provide an experience similar to Liberty Falls (by far our most-played Zombies map in recent years!), featuring tighter play spaces with a focus on replayability.” It will include Easter eggs and a “reimagined Wonder Weapon inspired by our past.”

“As the rumors have it, a British archeologist by the name of Sir Archibald Fotherington-Smythe conducted an excavation at the site back in 1908 with grand expectations,” Treyarch continued. “Although no one can say for sure what became of him, a handful of photographs from his doomed expedition have recently surfaced.”

Let the egg hunts begin. Image via Activision

Fans have already begun to speculate about the map and its relations to previous Zombies maps, along with whatever Treyarch means by “one of the most iconic SMGs in Zombies history” that will be “coming along for the ride.” Is the MP40 coming back?

Either way, the wait for The Tomb is not much longer now, so Zombies fans can prepare by stocking up on GobbleGums, leveling their weapons, and getting ready to grind the new experience when it hits to close out the first month of 2025.

Stay tuned for more information about The Tomb as we approach its release date on Jan. 28.

This article will be updated whenever necessary.

