All GobbleGums in Black Ops 6 Zombies – What is GobbleGum in BO6?

Whoever said gum was bad for your teeth clearly never used GobbleGum to fight against the decaying teeth of Call of Duty Zombies.

GobbleGum is back as a part of Black Ops 6 Zombies, which is a return to round-based gameplay that the CoD mode is famous for. No more open world, no more Warzone map. It’s all new maps built from the ground up, baby, and GobbleGums are a big part of the experience.

Here’s everything there is to know about GobbleGum in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

What is GobbleGum in Black Ops 6?

What’s your favorite flavor? Image via Activision

GobbleGums are consumable items in Black Ops 6’s Zombies mode, and they offer a variety of different kinds of buffs and advantages in any given attempt in the round-based game. They are different from Perk-a-Colas, which are also consumable items in BO6 Zombies. GobbleGum originated in Black Ops 3.

In BO6, GobbleGums come in five kinds of rarities, according to Treyarch. In general, the higher the rarity, the stronger the GobbleGum, except for Whimsical, which “provide effects that aren’t focused on giving you an advantage, but instead grant a sometimes-hilarious, always entertaining effect.”

All GobbleGums in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Chew carefully. Image via Activision

GobbleGums come in Rare, Epic, Legendary, Whimsical, and Ultra rarities in BO6 Zombies. Here are all of the GobbleGums available at launch.

Rare GobbleGums in BO6 Zombies

Stock Option (Lasts one minute) Ammo is taken from the player’s stockpile instead of their weapon’s magazine.

Kill Joy Spawns an Insta-Kill Power-Up.

Anywhere But Here! Instantly teleport to a random location. A concussive blast knocks away nearby zombies.

Cache Back Spawns a Max Ammo Power-Up

Temporal Gift (Activates on Next Time-Based Power-Up) Power-Up lasts longer.

Shields Up (Lasts three minutes) Armor is twice as strong.

Arsenal Accelerator (Lasts five minutes) Charge the player’s Field Upgrade faster.



Epic GobbleGums in BO6 Zombies

Nowhere But There! Instantly teleport to a random downed player. Instantly revive nearby players.

Who’s Keeping Score? Spawns a Double Points Power-Up.

Free Fire (Lasts 60 seconds) Firing weapons consumes no ammo. Does not work with Wonder Weapons.

Soda Fountain (Activates on Perk purchase) The next Perk purchased gives an additional random Perk.

Profit Sharing (Lasts two minutes) A portion of the essence you earn is also received by nearby players and vice versa.

Respin Cycle Re-spins the weapon in the Mystery Box after it has settled to one of equal or higher rarity.

Exit Strategy Activate exfil vote immediately. Reduce zombie spawns during exfil.



Chew up the enemy with the Ray Gun, too. Image via Activision

All Ultra GobbleGums in BO6 Zombies

Perkaholic Gives the player all Perk-a-Colas in the map.

Near Death Experience (Lasts three minutes) Revive or be revived simply by being near other players. Revived players keep all their perks.

Hidden Power Upgrade your currently held weapon to Legendary rarity.

Wonderbar! (Activates on next Mystery Box spin) The next weapon from the Mystery Box will be a Wonder Weapon.

Reign Drops Spawns all the core Power-Ups at once.



All Whimsical GobbleGums in BO6 Zombies

Newtonian Negation (Lasts three minutes) Zombies killed fall straight up.

Indiegestion (Lasts three minutes) Zombies killed experience extreme flatulence.



How to get GobbleGums in Black Ops 6

GobbleGums are found in-game at GobbleGum Machines from Mr. Peeks (the creepy stuffed bunny), and are also “earnable in game, simply for playing,” according to Treyarch, who says to “expect to earn one (or more!) random GobbleGums every few rounds.”

Additionally, though, Activision has confirmed that GobbleGums will also be found in the in-game store and can be purchased with CoD Points. GobbleGums are also individually unlocked as you rank up your player level.

How to use GobbleGum in Black Ops 6

Grab them whenever you can. Image via Activision

GobbleGums are used from GobbleGum Packs, which are “based on your stored reserves” of GobbleGums.

“Pick a single Pack to bring with you; with each Pack containing five different single-use GobbleGums that you’ve chosen to access during a match via a special confectionary machine that holds each GobbleGum in your pack and spits out one randomly once you interact with it,” Treyarch said.

Any GobbleGums you don’t use are kept between matches, so don’t worry about them going to waste.

