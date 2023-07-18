Modern Warfare 2 weapons and content will definitely transfer over to CoD 2023 release

While Call of Duty fans are still anxiously waiting for details about the 2023 release, they already know that for the first time in years, the same operators, weapons, and bundles will carry over into the next game.

The CoD 2023 release, which will reportedly be known as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and will serve as a continuation of the current MW2 title, will see content carry over from MW2. This was confirmed effectively by an official CoD poll that asked players if MW2 “Operators, Weapons and Bundles [should] carry forward into Call of Duty 2023,” but only offered two yes options.

Look for the first details about the [REDACTED] Reveal Event in the Season 05 Announcement and additional #MWII carry forward details soon. Stay frosty. — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 18, 2023

This morning, the official CoD account followed up on this poll with a teaser, saying that the first details of the 2023 release will be featured in the MW2 season five announcement. On top of that, players will also receive “additional MW2 carry forward details soon.” This will likely include specific information regarding what content specifically will carry over from MW2 to MW3.

Based on the current number of days left in season four of MW2, season five is expected to release on Wednesday, Aug. 9. This means that the CoD 2023 reveal event is likely to occur in the weeks prior.

The reported MW3 title won’t just feature carried-over MW2 content, though. Leaks that have appeared in the past few weeks suggest that the next installment will see a return of both the classic mini-map and the beloved War mode, in addition to an Outbreak Zombies mode, the Ninja perk, the return of reload canceling, and more.

