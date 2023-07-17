Modern Warfare 3 leaks claim classic mini map will return—and players are delighted

New leaks regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 saw the light of day on July 17,and players are pleased with what they’re hearing.

The newest leaks suggest Modern Warfare 3 will bring back classic minimap according to BobNetworkUK, and retweeted by renowned CoD leaker CharlieIntel. It’s a feature that was missing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), but Sledgehammer Games has reportedly reverted Infinity Ward’s decision and are adding the feature back into MW3.

More rumors claim the classic mini map will be in Modern Warfare III. (via @BobNetworkUK) — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 16, 2023

The classic mini map was vastly different from the version that was used in the few latest entries in the CoD franchise. Nowadays, it doesn’t show you the position of enemy players if they use unsuppressed guns. To reveal the position of enemies in the latest CoD games, you basically have to use a UAV.

The case was entirely different in older CoD titles. In the past, for example in the original CoD: Modern Warfare trilogy, when a player shot an unsuppressed gun, they would have appeared on your mini map if you were nearby. Additionally, the direction in which they had been facing and shooting would also be revealed.

While this approach seemingly allowed campers to dominate the gameplay, players are mostly pleased with the leak of its possible return. They responded to CharlieIntel’s tweet with messages such as “Huge W,” or gifs of professional sports teams celebrating. But, there are also some fans who dislike the rumored decision.

Besides, the CoD community held discussions about classic mini map countless times.

In 2021, for example, there was a vote on Reddit about the feature being removed from the game, and whether it made the game better or worse. Out of almost 1000 votes, almost 695 of them claimed it wasn’t a good change. “One of the biggest skill gaps in cod is the minimap, which really separates a good player from an average player,” reads one of the top comments.

Of course, this is just a leak, and plans could change before the game releases later this year. In the meantime, all we can do is hope that it’s true.

