Déjà vu: Call of Duty 2023 will reportedly have a familiar name

Call of Duty fans might now know the name of the franchise’s highly anticipated 2023 installment.

The next game in the popular series will reportedly be called Modern Warfare 3, according to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson. This would essentially market the upcoming title as a successor to last year’s wildly successful release and share a name with the popular 2011 CoD release. The game is also reportedly in development by Sledgehammer Games but supplemented by Infinity Ward.

Exclusive – Call of Duty 2023 Named "Modern Warfare 3"https://t.co/RDfVJrQvEb — Insider Gaming (@InsiderGamingIG) May 11, 2023

MW3 will reportedly feature a whole new campaign, multiplayer, zombies, and a new Warzone map to boot, releasing as a standalone title instead of a “premium expansion” to MW2 like previous reports had suggested.

According to Insider Gaming, this new Warzone map will feature Las Almas, which is a fictional region and city found in the MW2 campaign. The region is situated in the north side of Mexico, near the border of Texas where mostly forest-like areas and mountains can be found. There are two cities in this region as well: Las Almas and Olmeda.

The map will reportedly make its debut around a month after MW3‘s full release, while the title’s zombie mode might be a revamped version of Outbreak from Black Ops Cold War. There are even reports that Sledgehammer has considered making zombies a free-to-play game mode for players to enjoy.

Expect more news on this upcoming title in the coming months, especially with multiple reports claiming the game is slated to release on Nov. 10. An official name and release date for CoD 2023 hasn’t been confirmed yet by Activision, however.

