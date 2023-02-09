There’s reportedly a new Call of Duty game coming out this year after all

A new report suggests a new Call of Duty game will be coming out in 2023 after all, conflicting with previous reports and rumors that this year’s “premium” CoD title would be paid DLC for Modern Warfare 2.

The report, by Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, claims that 2023 was originally supposed to offer large-scale DLC for MW2 but the “project changed direction to become a full premium standalone release planned for 2023.”

Exclusive – Call of Duty 2023 Will Have a Beta, Campaign Early Access, and Morehttps://t.co/BoxACef0zR — Insider Gaming (@InsiderGamingIG) February 9, 2023

Last year, Bloomberg reported that 2023’s CoD title had been delayed into 2024 and that development had begun on a DLC for MW2 that would feature remastered maps and some sort of single-player content.

Now, Henderson’s sources claim that 2023’s CoD will be “heavily connected” to the Modern Warfare series but developed by Sledgehammer Games, the makers of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

“If recent Call of Duty titles are to go by though, expect a lot of remastered maps for multiplayer,” Henderson said. “The games associated with the Modern Warfare series would suggest that the game could be called Modern Warfare 3, but Insider Gaming was unable to verify the game’s name at this time as it’s not yet decided.”

Henderson also reported that the new CoD will feature two beta weekends in October, campaign early access beginning on Nov. 2, and a full release date on all platforms on Nov. 10.

Activision’s most recent earnings report published earlier this week promised a “full annual premium release” in the CoD franchise later this year.

Season two of the current CoD, MW2, begins next week on Feb. 15.