Call of Duty 2023 is reportedly delayed, marking first year without mainline CoD title since 2004

The Call of Duty title originally set to release in 2023 has been delayed, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Next year will mark the first year since 2004 without a mainline Call of Duty release. This year’s title, developed by Infinity Ward as a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, is still set to release this fall, meaning it will become the de facto CoD title for a while.

SCOOP: For the first time in two decades, Call of Duty will skip a year. Activision has delayed 2023's game, made by Treyarch, to 2024, sources tell Bloomberg. It's a shocking move that will have a massive impact on the franchise and the industry. https://t.co/tiozvqB1cE — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 22, 2022

The development of the 2023 title is likely being spearheaded by Treyarch, Activision’s third and final CoD studio after Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games, the developers of 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Activision reported CoD’s sales were down in 2021 from 2020, which Bloomberg says has helped lead to the reported decision to delay the 2023 title. There’s also a fair amount of turnover within the company as Microsoft looks to finish its $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard sometime next year.

In theory, this move will put more of a focus on 2022’s CoD title but will also bring some relief to Activision’s CoD developers, who work on development basically year-round since they support the current titles, like Warzone, and develop the new ones.

An official announcement about this move could be a long way off considering Activision normally announces the next entry in the franchise just months prior to release, but other CoD titles could be in development aside from 2023’s game.

Bloomberg’s report mentioned that Activision is “working on other projects to fill the gap” next year, and that 2022’s game “will receive a steady stream of additional content and there will be a new, free-to-play online title next year.”