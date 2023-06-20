Modern Warfare 3 ‘leaks’ may have given CoD players their first look at iconic returning maps

A Call of Duty insider leaked a few photos of two iconic maps that could be returning in this year’s Modern Warfare 3.

A Twitter user called CoD_Perseus shared the images on Twitter on June 19, though they have been already copyrighted and taken down. The images showed two iconic CoD maps, Terminal and Scrapyard, which are said to return in Modern Warfare 3, which is what this year’s entry in the franchise is reported to be called. Luckily for us, some players screenshotted them and posted them on imgur.

Both Terminal and Scrapyard are iconic CoD maps. They were first featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2010, and like many maps from the game, conquered the hearts of the players in no time.

With many levels and a perfect balance between close quarters and open battlefields, they were immensely fun to play. Having them in the next CoD entry would certainly please the fans of the franchise—us included.

As of now, not much is known about the upcoming CoD game. It was reported on May 11 the next title will bear the name “Modern Warfare 3,” and would be developed by Sledgehammer Games but supplemented by Infinity Ward, like the 2011 original.

MW3 is said to feature a new story, multiplayer mode, zombies, and so on, rather than just rehashing the gameplay from 2011’s release. It’s also expected to ship a new Warzone map, according to reports.

