Modern Warfare 3 leaks claim fan-favorite mode is set to return

A set of new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 leaks appeared on July 16, and they have pointed out that a fan-favorite game mode could make its return to the franchise this year.

The upcoming CoD: MW3 will supposedly bring back the War Mode, which was introduced in Call of Duty: World War II. In the 2017 game, the mode was highly liked by the players despite many of its flaws.

Everything we know about CoD 2023 – Modern Warfare III:



– Content (weapons/operators/bundles) carries over from MWII



Rumored features:

– Red dots on mini map

– Perks are Gear categories

– Ninja Returns

– Reload Cancelling returns

– War mode returns

– Outbreak Zombies mode pic.twitter.com/nJ35NKxv5U — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 17, 2023

In the War mode, players are divided into two enemy teams with each one of them having an objective. These objectives were always paradoxical. For example, one squad had to escort two or three tanks to a certain point on the map in order to destroy a certain area. The opposing team needed to, naturally, defend the area and stop the enemies from completing their objectives.

War mode often had different stages and always saw teams switching sides. Due to its versatility, players were really keen on it, though it wasn’t perfect. Due to it being Sledgehammer Games’ first and only effort to try it, the maps were sometimes too empty, objectives too bleak and repetitive, and so on. Nevertheless, it is mostly remembered as one of the better features of CoD: WW2.

Given the game is six years old in 2023 and Sledgehammer Games has had a lot of time to polish the War mode, the news of its potential return sparked excitement in CoD’s community.

It’s not the only feature that has been leaked to make a potential comeback in CoD: MW3. Elements of gameplay like classic mini map, reload canceling, and others are also on the list. All of these are starting to get the hopes up, but they’re all leaks. We ought to wait for an official announcement to see how many of them are actually real.

