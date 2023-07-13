Call of Duty has given Xbox 360 nostalgists exactly what they’ve been begging for

Call of Duty nostalgics playing on Xbox have received a long-awaited fix that allows them to access online multiplayer on classic titles once again.

Prior to the fix, the only way players could get into an online lobby on numerous Call of Duty classics was to join a friend or a recent player’s session in progress.

However, that has now been changed and players looking to dive into the online offerings of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, World at War, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops, and Modern Warfare 3 have had their prayers answered.

Following the patch, online matchmaking servers have now been fixed and players are encountering no issues in searching for games and merging into a lobby almost instantaneously.

The news sparked a flurry of celebrations on Reddit, with one fan speculating that the fix was due to Microsoft’s recent victory over the FTC in court, allowing the company to continue the planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard. A bit of a stretch, but who am I to crush their dreams?

The fix also led many fans to theorize it means that the classic Call of Duty titles would be coming to Xbox Game Pass imminently, which would be a massive boost for the subscription service. However, Activision has historically kept most of its games off Game Pass.

Fixing the multiplayer issues was particularly welcomed by players who are not keen on the modern direction of the Call of Duty franchise, with Warzone now being by far the most popular part of the game.

Nothing will ever beat the feeling of an old MW2 lobby on Xbox though, chilling with your friends and settling every argument with a 1v1 on Rust.

