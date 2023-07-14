New Warzone update’s reviews are in from PC players: ‘Worst I’ve ever seen’

In the days since the new Warzone season four reloaded update dropped on July 12, the battle-royale game’s PC players have been revolting against Activision over catastrophic FPS issues and The Boys-inspired superpowers.

Despite a new shotgun and even some superpowers, the new Warzone update has been pretty much unplayable, according to the master race gamers. If you don’t believe me, just take a peek at the game’s subreddit.

“Horrendous,” one Redditor said. “This new update is the worst I’ve ever seen,” said another. “Perfectly playable update with no performance issues whatsoever,” one particularly sarcastic user noted.

The fury from those Redditors seems to be in line with what many PC players are feeling. And if I wasn’t a lowly PS5 user, I probably would be in the same, anger-filled boat paddling toward another game to play entirely.

The core issue most players currently have is that FPS has tanked since the update on July 12. Players who say they were getting well over 100 FPS before the update are now claiming they’re well under 80, and sometimes the game’s frames dip even further, which actually makes the game skip and stop incessantly.

Others, although I’m sure some are also experiencing FPS issues too, have bigger fish to fry: the superpowers. To be precise, I’m talking about the Temp V field upgrades, which arrived in CoD along with The Boys operators. And let me tell you, the superpowers sure are upgrades.

Think you got an opposing player trapped? Oh, just wait until he begins to levitate and literally melts you with laser vision. Or if he just teleports away as if he were a champion using a summoner spell in League of Legends.

It may sound a little boomer-ish “back in my day,” but let’s be honest: It’s OK to not be OK with actual superpowers in CoD. And it’s especially annoying when there’s not a Warzone game mode (besides Ranked Play) that you can play that doesn’t have superpowers in it.

Whether anyone actually decides to stop playing CoD for good, as a part of a boycott or otherwise, remains to be seen. I personally don’t foresee that happening, but it’d be nice if it didn’t have to come anywhere close to that and the majority of the player base could enjoy the game without worrying about Homelander melting them like the witch from The Wizard of Oz.

