All Temp V superpower field upgrades in Warzone and DMZ

You might not be moving at the speed of light or throwing cars toward your enemies, but in Modern Warfare 2 season four reloaded, every operator on the battlefield will have access to powers that will make their enemies think they’re facing off against Homelander or Starlight in Warzone and DMZ.

In the newest update released on July 12, Activision added the Temp V field upgrade to Warzone and DMZ, which will completely tilt the battlefield by giving players superpowers. Taken from the popular Prime Video series The Boys, Temp V is a super serum that gives its user a random special ability, allowing them to fight against the toughest of villains (and heroes, if need be).

When Temp V is found and used, players in the surrounding area will be warned of “unsanctioned super activity in their area,” and you’ll be given one of four superpower-like abilities. Your general location will also be marked on the map for all players to see, so they can hunt you down and take you out like the global threat that you have become.

Every Temp V superpower in MW2

From unrivaled mobility to destructive damage capabilities and more, these superpowers can change the course of any battle. The four Temp V upgrades are:

Charge Jump : Who needs a helicopter? Jump across the map without suffering fall damage and deal splash damage around your landing spot.

: Who needs a helicopter? Jump across the map without suffering fall damage and deal splash damage around your landing spot. Electric Shockwave : Fire a shockwave from your hand that damages enemy operators, AI opponents, and destroys vehicles and enemy equipment. Enemies experience a similar effect to a shock stick when hit with this ability.

: Fire a shockwave from your hand that damages enemy operators, AI opponents, and destroys vehicles and enemy equipment. Enemies experience a similar effect to a shock stick when hit with this ability. Laser Vision : Shout out to Homelander. When activated, players levitate off the ground and fire a laser beam from their eyes at their opponents, dealing massive damage.

: Shout out to Homelander. When activated, players levitate off the ground and fire a laser beam from their eyes at their opponents, dealing massive damage. Teleport: Caught in a tough position? The Teleport ability warps the user straight up into the air, allowing them to reposition around a tough firefight or to parachute away to a different location entirely.

How to find Temp V in Warzone and DMZ

Become a superhero, become a winner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Temp V cases can be found in random loot crates scattered around the map, although you’ll probably have a better chance at the field upgrade if the crate is orange. You can identify a Temp V field upgrade by its bright green colorway, along with the Vought International symbol on the side. Once acquired, players must inject the serum into themselves before gaining access to one of the four random superpowers.

Is Temp V in ranked play?

Temp V will be available in every battle royale playlist, including DMZ, though the field upgrade will be limited by its high rarity and limited effects. For any ranked enjoyers, however, don’t worry about your precious Elo: The Temp V field upgrade will not be active in ranked queues during this event.

