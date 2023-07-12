We’re halfway through the fourth season of Call of Duty‘s Modern Warfare 2 (MW2), Warzone, and DMZ, which means it’s time for the Reloaded update and its handy patch notes.

This season’s Reloaded patch notes detail a ton of relatively minor changes, although some of the game’s most popular weapons—the Vaznev 9k, ISO 45, and TAQ-56—are all facing various changes. There are also a few new crossover skins that CoD players will likely scoop up immediately, as well as a new Vondel six-vs-six map.

The full list patch notes for CoD season four Reloaded are below.

Table of contents:

The Boys new Warzone operators

As part of the midseason update, The Boys characters of Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir are being added to Warzone as operators. Each operator has unique weapon blueprints, finishing moves, and several accessories that fans of the Amazon Prime show will likely love.

What’s all coming as a part of this crossover with The Boys?

Starlight operator

“Des Moines Defender” Assault Rifle

Pro-Tuned “World Saver” SMG

“Blinding Light” Sidearm

“Necessary Evil” Finishing Move

Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem

Homelander operator

“Bravado” Assault Rifle

Pro-Tuned “Vought Issue” Assault Rifle

Pro-Tuned “Superiority Complex” SMG

“Laser Everyone” Finishing Move

Weapon Decal, Emblem, Loading Screen, and Weapon Charm

Black Noir operator

“Unspoken Word” Sniper Rifle

“Quiet Rage” Assault Rifle

“Noir’s Blades” Melee Weapon

“Shhh” Finishing Move

Weapon Charm, Loading Screen, Weapon Sticker, and Emblem

Related: Call of Duty fans slam The Boys’ Black Noir skin: ‘even worse than Roze’

As part of this crossover, there are also four superpowers that come from the Temp V field upgrade:

Charge Jump – This ability propels the player across the map without suffering any fall damage and dealing splash damage in a radius when they land.

– This ability propels the player across the map without suffering any fall damage and dealing splash damage in a radius when they land. Electric Shockwave – This shockwave sends a powerful electrical explosion that injures operators and AI combatants, as well as destroys vehicles and equipment.

– This shockwave sends a powerful electrical explosion that injures operators and AI combatants, as well as destroys vehicles and equipment. Laser Vision – This ability levitates the player and fires an aimed laser beam that sears through enemy targets.

– This ability levitates the player and fires an aimed laser beam that sears through enemy targets. Teleport – This ability warps the player straight up into the air.

ISO 45, Vaznev, and TAQ-56 nerfed in weapon balance changes

These weapons may be slightly worse. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Three of the more popular weapons across Warzone and MW2 will feel different (i.e. worse) thanks to the midseason update. Additionally, the devs said in the patch notes that it wanted to put a “bigger emphasis on accuracy in gunfights” with Reloaded and that they have taken a deeper look at the best weapons in Warzone as a part of this.

Here are the full weapon balance changes.

New weapon

MX Guardian (shotgun) Fully automatic 12-gauge shotgun Unlockable via New Battle Pass Challenge



Submachine Guns

ISO 45 Reduced close-range damage Reduced headshot damage (MW2 only) Increased hip spread



Vaznev 9k Reduced close-mid damage distance



Assault Rifles

Kastov 762 Reduced headshot damage (MW2 only) Increased time to ADS



Kastov-74u Reduced headshot damage (MW2 only) Increased hip spread



TAQ-56 Reduced headshot damage (MW2 only)



Shotguns

KV Broadside Increased mid-range damage (MW2 only)



Bryson 800 Reduced damage to head, upper torso, legs, and arms (MW2 only) Reduced mid damage range slightly (MW2 only)



Bryson 890 Reduced damage to arms (MW2 only) Increased damage to lower torso (MW2 only) Increased ADS movement speed



Expedite 12 Increase damage to head and upper torso (MW2 only) Reduced ADS time Reduced hip spread



Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent Reduced close to mid-range damage (MW2 only) Reduced neck location damage (MW2 only) Increased time to ADS



EBR-14 Reduced ADS movement speed Reduced hip strafe speed



Lockwood MK2 Reduced time to ADS Movement increase



SA-B 60 Movement increase



Weapon bug fixes

Fixed an issue with Underbarrel Grenade Launchers that prevented explosion effects from occurring when hitting players with a direct shot as long as the grenade is at arming distance.

The LA-B 330/SP-X 80 22” Cavalry Barrel attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments.

The FTAC Siege Supertac-VI attachment now displays that it will block muzzle attachments.

Fixed a crash that could occur when equipping the Liquid Hot Blueprint and changing the receiver.

MW2 multiplayer’s new Vondel map

It’s a vibey map, in my opinion. Image via Activision.

Vondel Waterfront is a new six-vs-six map in MW2, and since it’s based on the Vondel map that has taken over many Warzone players’ lives recently, it should be relatively familiar to them.

Here are all of the MW2 map changes.

Playlist

Vondel Waterfront 24/7

Killstreak Confirmed

Deathmatch Domination

Shipment 24/7

Shoot House 24/7

General

Adjustments

The vehicles in Santa Seña Border Crossing will no longer explode. They can still be damaged, but they cannot kill players

Improved hit registration on Dummy Models in the Firing Range.

Reactive operator skins will now show effects in the Firing Range.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where Dummies would not return to a standing state when exiting and re-entering the Firing Range.

Fixed a small number of issues affecting accuracy tracking when players switched weapons in the Firing Range.

Fixed an issue where the Survivor Perk was not sending players into Last Stand in team revive modes.

Fixed an issue where the player’s squadmates didn’t have friendly and squad UI indicators in Ground War.

Fixed an issue where private matches were not supporting 32 players.

DMZ changes in season four Reloaded

Gameplay

There are reports of a new enemy force attempting to infiltrate Building 21. Proceed with caution, Operators…

Temp V has arrived! Read more about this in the Warzone section above. Effects are limited in DMZ (such as no Charge Jump) and increased scarcity on the map versus Battle Royale.

Adjustments

Players can now see the progress they’ve made on their Upgrade Missions in the After Action Report.

Increased the time to Plea for Help to 20 seconds from 15 after your squad has been eliminated.

The Plea for Help timer that triggers after you are the last player on a squad eliminated will now pause while holding down the plea button.

Plea for Help and Assimilation

When reviving someone who is pleading, the player who was pleading will no longer auto-join the reviver’s team.

There will be a 30-second grace period after a player is revived, where the reviver’s team will not be able to damage the player who was pleading

After reviving, the reviver will be given a prompt to invite the revived player to their team

The ‘Plea for Help’ and ‘Loot’ prompts are now separate: The ‘Plea for Help’ revive prompt is on the player’s body, and the ‘Loot’ prompt is on the Backpack like normal. Looting the player first will not disable the Plea option.

Created a direct assimilation function to only send a request to one person.

The team who killed the player that is pleading will no longer be able to accept their plea request and then revive. This prevents killing to force assimilation.

Players hunting players

If a player and their squad kill too many players in DMZ, that high-kill individual player will be issued a warning. If they kill another player, they can expect a Bounty on their head. Enemy operators in the Exclusion Zone will then receive intel on your position to secure a reward upon completion.

Killing a player with a Bounty will award everyone in the squad $10,000.

This Bounty is not active in Building 21 or the Koschei Complex.

Bug fixes

Fixed doors on Hostage Rescue Contract buildings being locked if the Contract ends.

Fixed an issue where the hostage in Hostage Rescue Contract was not dropping to the ground properly when the player carrying the hostage was struck or killed with equipment.

Fixing incorrect items being listed in the Upgrades Menu.

Fixed the train safe not tracking for the purposes of the Demolitions Mission.

Fixed the Icebreaker Mission tracking for the items being placed in any Dead Drop instead of the specified one.

Fixed the False Alarm Mission being able to be completed in maps besides Al Mazrah

Fixed the Strike Team Mission not counting the kill if the player was standing on top of a vehicle

Fixed a number of issues affecting Mission descriptions

Fixed an issue where completed urgent Missions were not resetting on subsequent days

Fixed an issue where the Mission title was sometimes missing from the mission timer

Fixed an issue where extracted items sometimes weren’t unlocked correctly

Fixed a problem with Missions that require the player to infil into Koschei Complex

Fixed an issue where Barter items weren’t unlocked correctly

Fixed an issue where the container for the Secure Nuclear Material would not be usable after one player empties it

Fixed an issue where the Phalanx Tier 4 Fearless Mission was not checking if other teammates were carrying the Weapon Case

Fixed an issue where some Blueprints were showing as placeholder images in the After Action Report when extracting from DMZ

Fixed an issue where “The Fear in Your Eyes” challenge was not tracking Throwing Star kills

New shotgun in MW2 battle pass rewards

You can earn the new MX Guardian shotgun through the season four battle pass. The weapon is the final of five items that you can unlock via challenges.

Dependable Emblem: Get 10 ADS operator kills with shotguns

Get 10 ADS operator kills with shotguns Gunfire Calling Card: Get 10 hipfire operator kills with shotguns

Get 10 hipfire operator kills with shotguns Fanning Hutch Loading Screen: Get 10 headshot operator kills with shotguns

Get 10 headshot operator kills with shotguns 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token: Get 10 one-shot operator kills with shotguns

Get 10 one-shot operator kills with shotguns MX Guardian: Earn all sector rewards

About the author