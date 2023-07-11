Call of Duty fans slam The Boys’ Black Noir skin: ‘even worse than Roze’

Call of Duty players are not excited with the prospect of facing the Black Noir special operator skin from The Boys in their upcoming Warzone matches once it releases on July 20.

The skin hasn’t even been added to the game but Infinity Ward is already dealing with heavy community backlash. As the name Black Noir suggests, this hero from The Boys is entirely black, and if you played Warzone in the past, you know that the mode is full of dark areas that players love to camp in.

Players who unlock the Black Noir skin could have an unfair advantage over their opponents as they’ll be able to be nearly invisible in the dark, camp, and caught people off guard.

The situation with Black Noir could be the same problem Warzone had when Roze’s all-black operator skin was added to CoD on 2020. The Roze skin was so dark that players went as far as straight out calling it pay-to-win. For Redditor NickyGi, the Black Noir operator could be “even worse” than Roze and other Redditors agreed. People on Twitter also shared the same fear.

Black noir is literally just there as another Roze skin they can sell, at least that’s how Call of Duty sees it. They know people can’t resist all black skins — Evan (@evan_d_3) July 10, 2023

🟢 The new Season 4 Reloaded Roze skin is going to cause some problems.. 😂



In the store for a limited time, another pay to win item! #like #retweet #warzone #callofduty #activision #Warzone2 pic.twitter.com/GTqCzRPYXk — Hawkdown365 (@Hawkdown365) July 11, 2023

Why the Roze skin was controversial in Warzone?

Roze’s all-black skin, dubbed Rook, was added to CoD: Modern Warfare in 2020 as part of season five’s premium battle pass, and players were unhappy from the very beginning because of its look. The skin was initially entirely black and players who unlocked it were abusing it in Warzone matches as you can see below.

The cosmetic was so controversial that Roze’s Rook outfit was first nerfed in 2021. The developers brightened up the operator colors, but the skin became a problem once again in 2022 after the lightning improvements were made to map Caldera. After that, the developers made a 70 percent brightness adjustment to the Rook skin.

How to get the Black Noir skin in CoD?

The collab between CoD and The Boys will go live on the July 12 update, but it’s only from July 20 onwards that players will be able to play as Black Noir as he’ll be the final hero added.

In order to unlock Black Noir, Homelander, or Starlight, players must head to the in-game store and buy it for 2,400 CoD points each.

