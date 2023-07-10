CoD season 4 reloaded date confirmed, featuring operator skins from The Boys

Call of Duty fans looking for a new way to show off in their Warzone matches will be pleased with season four reloaded. CoD players will be able to drop in with the boys while playing as The Boys when the new update goes live on July 12.

And while it was previously confirmed that a CoD x The Boys collaboration was going to take place in season four reloaded, an announcement today from The Boys‘ Twitter account revealed which characters are getting an operator skin.

Teased in June 2023 with some conspicuously-placed logos, MW2 and Warzone players will get the chance to unlock three new operator skins based on different heroes from The Boys: Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir. If you’ve watched the show or read the comics, calling them “heroes” might be a bit of a stretch, but we won’t judge you if all you really want out of your next match is to melt someone with laser eyes.

Well, well, would you look who it is. Taking a lil break from his mission overseas to wreak some havoc in @callofduty. pic.twitter.com/JXru5sUEbs — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 10, 2023

The teaser itself is a fun one, featuring a press conference with Black Noir. Since Black Noir doesn’t speak, we’re mostly treated to head nods or shrugs, but the video did confirm the three new operator skins, as well as the presence of Black Noir’s favored combat knives. Unfortunately, we didn’t get an answer on what Black Noir’s K/D actually is.

Season four reloaded will also feature new weapons and a couple of new ways to play around Vondel, the newest map in Warzone. One area of the map will be turned into an arena for MW2 multiplayer matches, and the map will also get a new “subterranean” gulag in battle royale matches for players to face off and win their way back into matches.

It all goes live on July 12 when the season four reloaded update comes to the game.

