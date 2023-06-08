Call of Duty teases ‘The Boys’ crossover in new season 4 trailer

Call of Duty made an appearance during today’s Summer Game Fest presentation, and it’s already gotten the fanbase talking.

The short trailer featured some fun-looking gameplay on the new Resurgence map, Vondel, but eagle-eyed fans noticed a familiar logo at the very end. Seen at 1:02 in the trailer is the logo for Prime Video’s popular The Boys series.

The logo may seem out of place, but CoD players and The Boys fans quickly connected the dots that the placement is likely teasing a crossover skin that’s going to release sometime in season four.

In a new blog post yesterday, Activision teased five new operators coming to the game in season four, including the return of Nikto from Modern Warfare 2019. But one of the images was redacted, with the character in the picture blacked out from view.

All that Activision revealed is that the character’s name is Butch. One of the main characters in The Boys is the hilarious and edgy Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban. The connection between this tease and the logo is leading many to believe that he will be this season’s guest skin.

Previous crossover guest characters in CoD include Shredder from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, NBA star Kevin Durant, and movie characters like Ghostface from Scream, Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and even Godzilla and King Kong.

Call of Duty’s season four begins next week on June 14.

