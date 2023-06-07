It’s almost summertime, and a new season on Earth means a new season in Call of Duty.

Modern Warfare 2, Warzone, and DMZ are all about to be blessed with a slew of new things to grind for, chase down, and enjoy in season four, which is set to begin on June 14. But fans of MW2 multiplayer especially have quite a bit of content to look forward to in the new season.

Here’s everything to look forward to in the new season of CoD.

What is coming to MW2 in season four?

There’s a really strong amount of new content coming to MW2 in season four, including:

Seven new maps

Four new guns

New ranked season

New Prestige levels

New playlists

Five new Operators

Assault on Vondel event

Raid finale

MW2 season four road map

Summertime and the CoD is aplenty. Image via Activision

The full road map for season four was revealed by Activision on June 7. It begins on June 14, and the Season Four Reloaded update will add even more fun stuff for CoD gamers to enjoy sometime in the middle of July.

Seven new maps

Seven total maps are joining MW2 multiplayer in season four, including two core six-vs-six maps at launch.

Showdown, core six-vs-six map. Image via Activision Kunstenaar District, core six-vs-six map. Image via Activision Mercado, Gunfight map. Image via Activision Penthouse, Gunfight map. Image via Activision Mawizeh Marshlands, Battle map. Image via Activision Ahkdar Village, Battle map. Image via Activision Vondel Waterfront, core six-vs-six map coming mid-season. Image via Activision

Showdown, a six-vs-six core map and remake of a CoD 4 map, available at launch.

Kunstenaar District, six-vs-six core map, available at launch.

Mercado, Gunfight map, available at launch.

Penthouse, Gunfight map, available at launch.

Mawizeh Marshlands, Battle map, available at launch.

Ahkdar Village, Battle map, available at launch.

Vondel Waterfront six-vs-six core map, coming mid-season.

Four new weapons

If you’re looking to use up some double weapon XP tokens, look no further. There are several guns coming to MW2 in season four.

The Tempus Razorback assault rifle, a battle pass gun. Image via Activision The ISO 45 SMG, a battle pass gun. Image via Activision The Tonfa melee weapon, an event unlockable. Image via Activision

Tempus Razorback assault rifle (battle pass weapon) “A masterclass in exceptional manufacturing, this Tempus Armament assault rifle features a bullpup design and frame-vibration control, resulting in a smooth and controllable full-auto 5.56 weapon.”

ISO 45 SMG (battle pass weapon) “The ISO Platform’s answer to room clearing. This SMG dominates with a high fire rate and the stopping power of .45 Auto rounds.”

Tonfa melee weapon (Acquired through Assault on Vondel event challenge) “This hard-polymer, edgeless melee weapon delivers blunt trauma without risk of dulling or breaking. Versatile, comfortable, and lethal in the right hands.”

A [[REDACTED]] shotgun coming in the mid-season update.

New ranked season

A new ranked grind begins. Image via Activision

There are a number of new rewards for players to grind for in both multiplayer and battle royale’s ranked play modes:

Multiplayer Ranked Play rewards

Five wins: “Season 04 Competitor” weapon sticker

“Season 04 Competitor” weapon sticker 10 wins: Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k weapon blueprint

Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k weapon blueprint 25 wins: “Please Rotate” weapon charm

“Please Rotate” weapon charm 50 wins: “Lock it Down” large weapon decal

“Lock it Down” large weapon decal 75 wins: “MWII Ranked Play Season 04″ loading screen

“MWII Ranked Play Season 04″ loading screen 100 wins: “MWII Season 04 Ranked Veteran” weapon camo

Battle Royale Ranked Play rewards

Finish top 15 25 times: “Cash Out” large decal

“Cash Out” large decal Finish top five 25 times: Pro Issue Lachman Sub blueprint

Pro Issue Lachman Sub blueprint Finish first place: “Team Wipe” weapon charm

“Team Wipe” weapon charm Get 25 kills or assists: “WZ Season 04 Competitor” sticker

“WZ Season 04 Competitor” sticker Get 250 kills or assists: “WZ Ranked Play Season 04” loading screen

“WZ Ranked Play Season 04” loading screen Get 1,000 kills or assists: “WZ Season 04 Ranked Veteran” camo

New Prestige levels

New prestige icons for season four. Image via Activision

Four new prestige levels, prestiges 14 through 17, are being added in season four, all the way up to level 850:

Prestige 14: Unlocked at Level 700.

Unlocked at Level 700. Prestige 15: Unlocked at Level 750.

Unlocked at Level 750. Prestige 16: Unlocked at Level 800.

Unlocked at Level 800. Prestige 17: Unlocked at Level 850 (Max level in Season Four. Includes an exclusive blueprint reward.)

New playlists

Same modes, bigger player counts. Image via Activision

A couple of new playlists will feature larger player counts for classic modes like Search and Destroy and Prisoner Rescue.

“As part of regular Playlist updates, MW2 will introduce 12-vs-12 S&D as well as a 12-vs-12 Prisoner Rescue mode,” Activision said. “These single-life game modes may be even more intense with double the players in the lobby. Just remember to keep that trash talk respectful when you hit that clutch one-vs-seven moment.”

Five new operators

Nikto, a returning operator. Image via Activision Io, a BlackCell-exclusive operator. Image via Activision Ana Vega, a new season four operator. Image via Activision Izanami AKA “Izzy,” a new operator in season four. Image via Activision Butch, a new operator in season four. Image via Activision

Nikto returns as the battle pass operator in season four, but several other new operators will be joining throughout the season.

Nikto “The former FSB deep-cover agent was first spotted in Modern Warfare 2019, using his menacing signature black mask to cover the disfiguration of his face caused by Mr. Z. A methodical and calculated soldier, Nikto is a natural-born leader who appears to fear nothing, with next to no gaps in his skill set as the ultimate soldier of fortune.”

Io (BlackCell-exclusive operator)

Ana Vega

Izanami

Butch

Assault on Vondel event

A limited-time event begins alongside season four and lasts until July 7. It will unlock new features once the community contributes enough and reaches a goal together.

“You can do your part by completing challenges, which will give you medals for personal unlock rewards as well as contributing to the grand community medal count total,” Activision said. “Once a predetermined number of medals are earned, features such as the Taxi Boats & Tramways, Reinforcement Flare Field Upgrade, the Favorite Supply Box, and the new rough-hitting Tonfa melee weapon will be unlocked for all Operators to take advantage of.”

Raid finale

The final Raid episode is coming soon. Image via Activision

The final Raid episode will be coming in the mid-season update, Season Four Reloaded, sometime in mid-July.

Season four of MW2 begins on June 14.

