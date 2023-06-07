Vondel, Warzone’s newest map, coming in season 4 next week

Warzone players will get to drop in on Vondel, the game’s new map, starting in season four next week, Activision announced today.

Call of Duty officially confirmed Vondel, a medium-sized location that will be playable in Resurgence mode and DMZ at launch when season four begins on June 14.

Vondel will support 18 operators in DMZ and 72 operators for Resurgence game modes, and its “geographical footprint is between Al Mazrah and Ashika Island,” meaning it’s smaller than the battle royale map but bigger than the other Resurgence map.

“Developed by Beenox, Vondel features 15 distinct points of interest, including a medieval Castle dating back to Saxon times, an abandoned Zoo, a Greek Revival–styled City Hall, and a soccer Stadium currently set up for an epic paintball tournament final,” Activision said. “There are also densely packed town houses, small alleyway cafés, and a variety of other locales to explore and take tactical advantage of.”

Activision also said that Vondel’s “unique topography and access points are focused around its intricate canal system,” offering unique opportunities for gameplay not seen in the game’s other maps just yet.

“In addition to several different road types and bridges, Operators can dive (or even drive) into the water surrounding Vondel’s islands and city streets, or use watercraft and a new amphibious vehicle to get around this tight cityscape,” Activision said.

Season four of Warzone will also bring a new game mode in the new Hardpoint-inspired Lockdown mode, and include all four of the new guns coming in the new season as well.

Season four of Warzone begins on June 14.

