PPSh-41 in Gunsmith during inspection in Black Ops 6
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
CoD

Best PPSh-41 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

An SMG meta contender.
Image of Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil Bahuguna
|

Published: Jan 31, 2025 03:35 am

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 adds new guns every few weeks for you to try, and if you’re a veteran player, you don’t need any introduction to the PPSh-41 SMG.

The PPSh-41 hails from the World War II era, boasting an incredibly high rate of fire, capable of easily shredding enemies at short range. Much like PPSh-41’s Cold War and Vanguard versions, this SMG requires attachments to control its rampant recoil and boost its movement capabilities.

With that in mind, here are our picks for the best attachments for the PPSh-41 SMG in BO6 multiplayer.

Table of contents

Best PPSh-41 loadout and class in BO6

PPSh-41 in Black Ops 6 with meta attachments equipped in the gunsmith preview
A fast-firing SMG option. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With the PPSh-41 letting you empty its chambers in a few seconds, you must extend its mag to eliminate multiple enemies at once or simply sustain longer gunfights. With our specific PPSh-41 build, it can slide into the meta and compete with the likes of Jackal PDW.

Best PPSh-41 build in BO6

SlotAttachment
OpticKepler Microflex
(Red Dot while ADS)
MuzzleSuppressor
(No Minimap Firing Ping)
BarrelLong Barrel
(Damage Range)
UnderbarrelRanger Foregrip
(Horizontal Recoil Control, Sprinting Movement Speed)
MagazineExtended Mag II
(Magazine Ammo Capacity)
StockCombat Stock
(Dive to Fire, Slide to Fire, Sprint to Fire Speeds)
LaserStrelok Laser
(Hipfire to ADS Accuracy)
Fire ModsRecoil Springs
(Horizontal, Vertical Recoil Control)

We kick off the best PPSh-41 build with Kepler Microflex, my favorite Optic right now, to shoot precisely with the help of the clean red dot. The Suppressor is a no-brainer to keep you off the minimap, but if you’re not worried about maintaining a low profile, you can run the Compensator to improve your accuracy considerably.

While the Long Barrel buffs your damage range, you should stick to engagements in close quarters because the PPSh-41 absolutely shreds at this range. On the other hand, the Ranger Foregrip, Combat Stock, Strelok Laser, and Recoil Springs work well in tandem to massively increase the SMG’s handling, recoil control, and movement speed. 

Finally, the Extended Mag II is a must with the PPSh-41 as the base weapon only offers 32 rounds, and you end up emptying the mag in just over three seconds—which isn’t enough to survive during intense gunfights.

If you’re looking to run a different Wildcard than the Gunfighter (which I don’t recommend), I’d drop the following three attachments: Kepler Microflex, Long Barrel, and Combat Stock. The iron sight on the PPSh-41 isn’t the best, but you can make it work, and removing the Long Barrel and Combat Stock won’t affect this gun’s close-range capabilities.

Best PPSh-41 class setup in BO6

Rack-up kills while being on the move. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

  • Pistol: Grekhova
    • Muzzle: Compensator
    • Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
    • Magazine: Extended Mag I
    • Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
    • Fire Mods: Recoil Springs
  • Melee: Knife
  • Tactical: Stim Shot
  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

  • Perk One: Scavenger
  • Perk Two: Assassin
  • Perk Three: Double Time
  • Wildcard: Gunfighter

The Enforcer is a great Perk Speciality to unlock with the PPSh-41 in your hand, as it temporarily buffs you with movement speed and health regen with every kill. Considering we’re equipping attachments to maximize the SMG’s close-quarter combat capabilities, the Scavenger and Double Time will help you re-up your ammo while constantly being on the move.

When it comes to the Equipment, it’s my standard pick for the multiplayer with an SMG in hand. The Stim Shot helps get out of tricky situations, and the Semtex is an old, reliable to clear pesky corners or objects. The Trophy system, on the other hand, is always a great addition to the setup to ensure your team can capture the objectives without taking damage from the incoming explosives.

Author
Image of Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil Bahuguna
Nikhil is a freelance writer who’s been writing about games since 2020. In his free time, you can find Nikhil setting a red carpet in Valorant.