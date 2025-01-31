Best Cypher 091 loadout and class setup in Black Ops 6

Assault Rifles are a mainstay in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s meta—with Cypher 091 expanding the arsenal to provide a great versatile option.

It’s important to give every assault rifle a fair shot in BO6, considering you can always find a slept-on gem. The Cypher 091 is one of the three new weapons in BO6 season two. Like most bullpup rifles, this gun leans toward being a mid-range beast rather than a dominant long-range pick.

The AR offers incredible handling and mobility while allowing you to hit your shots accurately; however, you need to increase its underwhelming rate of fire. That said, here are our picks for the best Cypher 091 loadout and class setup in BO6.

Best Cypher 091 loadout and class in BO6

You can also run your preferred Optic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like most new weapons, the Cypher 091 packs the potential to compete with the absolute meta picks in multiplayer right now. With our build, we’re bolstering the AR’s incredible accuracy with a larger magazine and firepower—both of which are a must to run the gun in your matches.

The iron sight on the Cypher 091 is clean enough to sneak in an additional attachment to buff its fire rate. Apart from the lack of an Optic, this is a standard build for an AR in BO6 to beam enemies at mid-range or across the map easily.

Best Cypher 091 build in BO6

Muzzle Suppressor

(No Mini-Map Firing Ping) Barrel Long Barrel

(Damage Range) Underbarrel Vertical Foregrip

(Horizontal Recoil Control) Magazine Extended Mag I

(Magazine Ammo Capacity) Rear Grip Ergonomic Grip

(Slide to Fire, Dive to Fire, Aim Down Sight Speeds) Stock Balanced Stock

(Strafing Movement, Hipfire Movement, Movement, Aim Walking Movement Speeds) Laser Strelok Laser

(Hipfire to ADS Accuracy) Fire Mods Recoil Springs

(Horizontal Recoil, Vertical Recoil Control)

We kick off our Cypher 091 build with the Suppressor to stay off the enemies’ minimaps and the Long Barrel to considerably boost the damage range. The Vertical Foregrip and the Recoil Springs significantly lower the weapon’s horizontal recoil, allowing us to turn the AR into a beam with simple vertical recoil control (downward drag).

You also get improved movement and ADS speeds with the Ergonomic Grip and Balanced Stock to quickly reposition or jump an enemy. The Extended Mag I is a must to get 45 rounds in every mag instead of 30 without any downside to your movement speeds and handling of the weapon.

Best PPSh-41 class setup in BO6

Gets the job done. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equipment

Pistol: Grekhova Muzzle: Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Grekhova Melee: Knife

Knife Tactical: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Perks and class setup

Perk One: Scavenger

Scavenger Perk Two: Assassin

Assassin Perk Three: Double Time

Double Time Wildcard: Gunfighter

This is pretty much my regular setup for running ARs and SMGs in BO6. I prefer unlocking the Perk Speciality Enforcer because it provides movement and health regen buffs for each kill. The Scavenger and Double Time will help you restock your ammo while constantly repositioning and moving to new objectives.

For Equipment, I rarely use my secondary and usually stick to reloading my primary; however, the Grekhova never lets me down on the rare occasions I pull it out. The Stim Shot helps me rejoin combat quickly after taking damage or running away from an unfavorable gunfight, and the Semtex is a reliable Lethal weapon for clearing the usual camping spots.

Finally, the Trophy System ensures you can capture the objectives without the need to worry about the incoming grenades, and the Gunfighter Wildcard lets you run eight attachments instead of five.

