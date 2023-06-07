How to watch Summer Game Fest Live 2023

Gaming fans will be flocking in numbers to watch Summer Game Fest Live 2023 in the hopes of seeing some huge announcements in the video game landscape.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, SGF promises to feature a wide array of gaming developers, with an insight into the big AAA titles and the labors of love from some of the smaller studios across the globe.

To make things even better, the whole show can be watched as it happens from the comfort of your own home.

When is Summer Game Fest Live 2023?

Summer Game Fest Live 2023 takes place on Thursday, June 8, from the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

The show kicks off at 2pm CT/12pm PT/3PM ET/8pm BST and 5am (June 9) AEST. It will last for two action-packed hours.

How to watch the Summer Game Fest Live 2023 livestream

Fans across the world can watch the livestream of Summer Game Fest Live 2023 in a variety of places, including YouTube, Twitch, Steam, TikTok, and Twitter.

We will also be providing in-depth coverage of the event with our Summer Game Fest 2023 hub.

What to expect from Summer Game Fest Live 2023 showcase

It has already been confirmed the show will include the world gameplay reveal of Mortal Kombat 1, a look at gameplay from the recently announced Alan Wake 2, a trailer for The Witcher Season 3: Volume 1, and gameplay from EA’s Immortals of Aveum.

Keighley’s close relationship with Hideo Kojima may lead to an appearance of Death Stranding 2, while PlayStation’s involvement as a partner just a few weeks after its own showcase a few weeks ago has led to hope we could finally get a release date.

Personally, I’m hoping for TT Games to announce its next LEGO game, some details about EA’s Iron Man title, and GTA 6.

