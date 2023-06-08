Spider-Man 2 release date revealed at Summer Games Fest

Insomniac Games have finally announced the release date for Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5 at Summer Game Fest.

Fresh from unleashing an action-packed gameplay trailer at the PlayStation Showcase, new artwork was shown that highlighted Venom who, crucially, will not be Eddie Brock.

The biggest piece of news was saved for last, however, with Insomniac Games producer Brian Intihar announcing the title would release on October 20. Box art for Spider-Man 2 was also showcased, featuring Peter Parker and Miles Morales on the cover together, the former with symbiote tendrils.

Venom is one of multiple villains set to appear in the sequel, with Kraven the Hunter also taking center stage, and it was teased that further villains will also play a part in the story.

In the recently released Spider-Man 2 prequel comic, The Hood made his debut in the universe, suggesting that he could make an appearance in the game’s release.

Insomniac Games also previously announced that the map in Spider-Man 2 would receive a significant upgrade and would be double the size of the original game.

Gameplay shown at the PlayStation Showcase did not include Venom, instead focusing on Kraven and the Lizard, and highlighted the behavioural changes Peter Parker experiences after bonding with the symbiote. Throughout comic history, the Venom symbiote has bonded with numerous characters, starting with Eddie Brock. However, he will not be the character in Spider-Man 2, as Insomniac Games opted to tell a new story.

The end of the first Spider-Man game dropped a huge hint on who that will be, though fans will have to wait until the October release to find out Venom’s full origin.

