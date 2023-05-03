PlayStation’s Spider-Man 2 is getting a prequel comic, and it’s free this weekend

Peter Parker and Miles Morales are set to make their return to the PlayStation 5 this year, and a new comic book coming this weekend will set the stage for the events of the game.

The hotly-anticipated PS5 superhero sequel Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is currently slated to release some time this year, but fans will get a taste of the story on May 6—and it will be free as part of Free Comic Book Day.

“In this story, their lives collide as Peter, Miles, and MJ attempt to balance their responsibilities to the city, and each other,” said Jon Paquette, narrative director at Insomniac Games. “They keep coming back to one of the main themes of the comic: is magic real? Because in this action-packed issue, a beloved Super Villain makes their first appearance in our universe and appears to have supernatural abilities that defy mere webs and fists: none other than The Hood!”

Spider-Man 2 will see two super spider heroes, Parker and Morales, teaming up to face off against long-time foes like Kraven the Hunter, potentially Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin, and an all-time fan favorite in Venom, voiced by the iconic Tony Todd.

In March, the Venom voice actor may have slipped up by tweeting a potential release date for the game, which now could be just a few short months away.

“Looks like September!” Todd tweeted in reply to a fan. “Massive publicity coming in August. Commercials start dropping in August, so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath [sic]! Gonna be necessary.”

Over the past few weeks, rumors have begun to circulate about an upcoming PlayStation Showcase event coming soon. Spidey fans are chomping at the bit for more info about the game, which has not been shown off since its reveal trailer in September 2021.

With June just around the corner, the month where the gaming industry traditionally shows off its upcoming slate with events like Summer Game Fest, it’s likely not long until more official information about Spider-Man 2 is released.