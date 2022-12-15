When does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game release?

Those who played the first Spider-Man game had a great time with the story, gameplay, and graphics, and were thrilled when a second game was announced earlier this year. Recently, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 got a release window, giving fans a timeline of when they can expect the game to release.

While there is always the possibility that it gets pushed back sometime between now and the release window, the sequel to the beloved original launches on the PlayStation 5 in the fall of 2023. That gives players a good idea of when they can expect the game to drop, most likely sometime between August and November of next year.

The game will have all of the original gameplay mechanics, features, and story that fans are accustomed to. And in this iteration of the game, players will follow Miles Morales and Peter Parker as they embark on their newest journey.

Spider-Man 2 will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for a while before the game starts to migrate to other platforms. There’s no set date for how long the game will be exclusive to the platform, but as with other games that followed the same release schedule, it’s likely that it will start migrating to PC and other consoles six months to a year after the release.

For now, there still isn’t much that fans know about the game aside from what was shown in the launch trailer and the fact that it has a fall 2023 release window. Fans are hoping to get more of a look at the game during the summer game showcases.