Spider-Man 2 trailer may have hinted at shocking boss fight—and fans are hyped

PlayStation Showcase 2023 brought another look at Spider-Man 2 on May 24, and fans have been quick to theorize about an epic boss fight between Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

In the trailer, we see Peter and Miles working together to stop Kraven the Hunter from catching the Lizard—two villains from the Spider-Man universe. In this fight sequence, Peter is wearing a symbiote suit, which clearly has a bad influence on his personality and fighting style.

At the end of the trailer, Peter and Miles are left unsuccessful in catching Dr. Connors (the Lizard), but Miles reveals he attached a tracker to him. Peter decides to chase him on his own, however, by claiming “he’s mine.” This dark attitude shown by Peter throughout the trailer has led to fans expecting a fight between him and Miles somewhere in the story.

“We’ve seen Peter turn into someone he’s not with the Symbiote and push people away, but never with Miles,” one fan wrote on YouTube. “Definitely getting the Miles vs Peter fight this game,” another wrote on Reddit. “It’d be really cool to swap between them while fighting each other.”

“I would love it if you start a fight against Miles, and then the symbiote just takes over the controls and just starts forcing you to destroy Miles, which would really drive home that feeling of losing control to the symbiote,” a fan added on Reddit.

The idea of Miles fighting Peter while he’s affected by the symbiote is something any Spider-Man fan would love to see.

In the comics, the symbiote first attaches to Peter, making him more powerful but turning him into a ruthless and merciless person. Peter eventually rejects it, leading to the symbiote attaching to another character, Eddie Brock, who transforms into Venom.

Venom was first revealed in the 2021 trailer and can be seen standing in a dark alley in front of Peter and Miles. By the end of 2018’s Spider-Man, it was teased the symbiote would attach to Harry Osborn, which would make him the third villain in Spider-Man 2, next to Kraven and Lizard.

We’ll have to wait until Spider-Man 2 releases in Fall 2023 to see if the fight between Peter and Miles happens, and who becomes the iconic Venom.

