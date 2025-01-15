Forget heroes: Marvel Rivals players want these maps the most

When it comes to Marvel Rivals, players seem to have reached their limit on the endless speculation about new characters. Sure, Professor X and Cyclops are great, but the subreddit has made one thing abundantly clear: it’s time to talk maps.

Reddit user PlainSightMan kicked off the discussion with the fiery post: “ENOUGH ABOUT CHARACTERS! WHAT MAPS DO YOU GUYS WANT? HERE ARE SOME OF MY PICKS!” Over 470 comments later, it’s safe to say the thread has struck something within the Marvel Rivals community.

Fans are all aboard the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier

You can learn how to play two modes in tutorials! Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the most popular suggestions is the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier. Fans dream of a map that evolves with the chaos of battle. One commenter wrote, “Imagine some destructible floors with a fall to death,” while another envisioned a Deadpool-style wrecked Helicarrier: “It could start pristine and gradually crumble into the version we saw in Deadpool 1.”

This isn’t just a flashy idea; it’s practical. The Helicarrier’s multi-level layout and sky-high stakes are perfect for Domination Mode, where two teams duke it out to control a single point. Picture it now: the floor beneath you collapses, your team scrambles to regroup, and you fall screaming into the clouds. Fun, right?

Get on the Raft

Another hot topic was the glaring absence of any Marvel prisons. The Raft, The Cube, Rykers, The Vault, Ravencroft, The Big House—the list goes on. “The Raft for a villain season would be great,” one fan suggested, echoing the desire for a grittier, high-security map where chaos can reign.

Prison maps have a lot of potential for Convergence Mode, where attackers need to capture a mission area before pushing forward. Imagine storming through the high-tech corridors of the Raft while dodging laser turrets and tripping over broken cell doors—chef’s kiss.

X-Mansion: The fan-favorite that doesn’t exist (yet)

Halfway through a Convoy match. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If there’s one thing Marvel Rivals players agree on, it’s this: the X-Mansion needs to happen. Not just the foyer and hallways—players want the whole sprawling complex. “Danger Room… Blackbird hangar, Cerebro room, basketball court, hedge mazes…” commented one excited fan. Another added, “They could even have a ruined Age of Apocalypse-themed version.”

The X-Mansion would be ideal for Convoy Mode, where teams escort or sabotage a moving vehicle. Imagine weaving through hedge mazes or darting past exploding basketball hoops. Plus, with recent leaks about Professor X and Cyclops potentially joining the roster, the timing couldn’t be better.

From the grand halls of Castle Doom to the cosmic vistas of Knowhere and Titan, players have no shortage of ideas. Latveria, home to Doctor Doom, also made the list for its potential in Convergence Mode, while Knowhere’s unique aesthetic would fit right into Convoy battles.

Maps > Characters?

It’s clear that Marvel Rivals players are itching for new battlegrounds to explore, blow up, or fall off of. While adding characters like Nightcrawler is an exciting idea, the community is begging Netease to shift its focus to maps—ones that feel dynamic, iconic, and packed with surprises.

Netease, we’ve heard about all the heroes (the leaks are everywhere), now it’s time to give them some new places to fight. Starting with the Helicarrier, please and thank you.

