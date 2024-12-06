How to get the Iron Man Armor Model 42 costume for free in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals is finally here and there’s plenty of opportunity for customization with a bunch of costumes, Emotes, and more to grab. While the majority require purchasing, the Iron Man Armor Model 42 costume won’t cost a dime—all you need to do is follow the steps we’ve outlined.

Marvel Rivals offers a whole host of costumes that can be equipped to your favorite heroes, with the opportunity to earn free skins in a number of ways. If you want to freshen up your look without splashing the cash, it’s a welcome bonus.

The Iron Man Armor Model 42 costume is one of the many available for free in Marvel Rivals but has specific requirements to unlock it. We’ve got all the details you need in our guide.

How to get the Iron Man Armor Model 42 costume in Marvel Rivals

Easy W. Image via NetEase

The Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin is available to all players for free in Marvel Rivals. However, it’s not automatically granted to your account and you need to redeem a code manually to add the look to your locker.

Marvel Rivals announced the giveaway in advance on social media, telling players that the code will be shared on social media platforms on Dec. 6, UTC. No specific time was given for the reveal of the code but it has now been distributed.

To claim the Iron Man Armor Model 42 skin in Marvel Rivals, use the following code: nwarh4k3xqy.

Once activated, the fancy new look for Tony Stark will be available in your locker by selecting ‘Heroes’ and choosing ‘Iron Man,’ then opening the ‘Cosmetics’ tab. It won’t be automatically equipped, so make sure you do that before diving into matches—otherwise you will find yourself in the standard Iron Man armor.

How to redeem codes in Marvel Rivals

The battle is on. Image via NetEase

Redeeming codes in Marvel Rivals is easy and can be done in a few simple steps. To make things even easier, we’ve outlined them below.

Launch Marvel Rivals on any platform and log into the game. Open up the Settings menu. Navigate to “Bundle Code” and input the code.

Congratulations on your new Iron Man skin!

