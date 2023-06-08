Honkai: Star Rail gets Playstation 5 release window

Honkai: Star Rail is coming to PlayStation 5 before the end of the year, it was announced today at Summer Games Fest.

Hoyoverse previously confirmed that the title would be coming to the console, but a release window was unknown. While a full release date has not been set in stone, fans have been given some insight as to when that will be with the announcement that Honkai: Star Rail would arrive on Playstation 5 before the end of 2023.

The Q4 window indicates Honkai: Star Rail will drop on PlayStation on October, November, or December, while the usual six-week update window provides even more of a hint of when that release will be.

If the game continues with the same update schedule, the release should occur around Oct. 10 or Nov. 21.

The announcement came alongside a new trailer that showcased existing characters in the game, as well as providing a look at Luka, a new four-star physical character, who will join the game in a future update, and the UI on PlayStation.

A PlayStation 4 version of the game was also previously confirmed by Hoyoverse, though it was inexplicably absent from the update at Summer Games Fest, suggesting the wait on that platform will stretch into 2024.

Honkai: Star Rail received its massive 1.1 update earlier this week, introducing three new recruitable characters and new quests, including the debut of the five-star Quantam Nihility character Silver Wolf.

Though PlayStation 5 players will have to wait a while longer to get their hands on the title, the game is currently available to play for free on PC and mobile.

About the author