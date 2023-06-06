What time does Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 release?

Honkai: Star Rail’s debut Version 1.0 is officially coming to an end but is set to be replaced by the massive Version 1.1 update. This is the first official update that Honkai: Star Rail has seen, so Trailblazers who are hoping to dive back into the action as quickly as possible after the maintenance period will want to know the exact release time for the Version 1.1 update.

Most players are likely still exploring all of the content the Version 1.0 update has to offer, but the Version 1.1 update is a massive one packed with events, three new recruitable characters, new quests, and even system additions to enhance players’ experience with the game. The update is kicking off with the debut of the five-star Quantum Nihility character Silver Wolf, who players got to test out right as they began their Honkai: Star Rail journey.

Silver Wolf and Luocha will debut in this update. Image via miHoYo

The second phase of the update will introduce Luocha, a mysterious five-star Imaginary Abundance recruit, and Yukong, a four-star Imaginary Harmony character. There was previously only one Imaginary character in Honkai: Star Rail, which is Welt, so most Trailblazers likely haven’t had an opportunity to test out characters of this type just yet but have a high chance of obtaining one in the second half of the update.

Beyond the three new recruits, players will also get to participate in a ton of events unlike anything the game has seen yet. Between the new recruits and the abundance of events, there’s a lot of content to be excited about, so Trailblazers are likely wondering when they will get to set off on the Astral Express once more to delve into it.

How long is the Honkai: Star Rail maintenance?

MiHoYo estimates that the maintenance for the first update will take around five hours. But it is highly likely that the update will finish sooner based on my experience with the updates in Genshin Impact.

In Genshin, miHoYo usually overestimates the time frame the maintenance will take to ensure it has ample time to implement it. Everything about Honkai: Star Rail so far has closely followed in Genshin’s footsteps, so it’s quite likely this will too.

Version 1.1 Update and Maintenance Notice



■ Update Time

Begins at 2023/06/07 06:00:00(UTC+8). The update will take approximately 5 hours.



■ Compensation Details

Server Maintenance Compensation

Compensation: Stellar Jade x300 pic.twitter.com/qpTyvqK28z — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) June 5, 2023

Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 update time

Depending on which time zone you are boarding the Astral Express from, the update might become available to you either late on June 6 or sometime earlier in the day on June 7.

Pacific Time (PT) – June 6 at 8pm

Central Time (CT) – June 6 at 10pm

Eastern Time (ET) – June 6 at 11pm

British Summer Time (BST) – June 7 at 4am

Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) – June 7 at 3am

Central European Summer Time (CEST) – June 7 at 5am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) – June 7 at 1pm

While these are the official release times for the Version 1.1 update based on miHoYo’s five-hour time frame, it is highly likely that Honkai: Star Rail will be up and running sooner than expected. This is the game’s first official update, so there’s certainly a chance that the full five-hour period will be used, but it’s more likely that it won’t be.

There is also a chance that the maintenance period could take a bit longer than scheduled, especially since this is the game’s first update. But if this happens, miHoYo will likely announce it and grant players further Stellar Jade rewards for their patience. If Honkai: Star Rail’s first update is completed sooner than the scheduled five-hour period, miHoYo likely won’t announce it, so Trailblazers should just keep loading the game to see when it is back up and running.

We gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.

