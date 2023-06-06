Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1: Release date, banners, new events, and more

Honkai: Star Rail‘s first, massive update is titled “Galactic Roaming” and is almost here for Trailblazers to jump into exploring. This update features a lot of content including two new banners, many new events, more quests, and a whole lot more for players to delve into.

Silver Wolf will make her debut in this update. Image via miHoYo

Since this is Honkai: Star Rail’s first official update, miHoYo has packed it with a ton of new content for Trailblazers to explore. If you want to know what you can expect to see when the update goes live, or are wondering what you want to start with then you’ll need to know everything included in the Version 1.1 update.

All Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 details

From new characters to new events, the Version 1.1 update has just about everything players might want. During the Version 1.1 “Galactic Roaming” special program, miHoYo did tease that some aspects of the update might be secret, so there is a chance that more content beyond what has officially been unveiled could also appear once the update is released.

Players will be able to recruit a powerful healer in Version 1.1.Screenshot via Dot Esports

Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 banners

Players will have the opportunity to obtain three new characters across the duration of the Version 1.1 update. These characters will be divided across the update with one being featured for the first half and the other two arriving in the second half.

Phase one Version 1.1 banners in Honkai: Star Rail

The first featured recruit for the Version 1.1 update is a five-star character that players previously tested out in the prologue of Honkai: Star Rail. For phase one of the update, the “Contract Zero” banner is available for players to pull on.

Silver Wolf Rarity: Five-star Element: Quantum Path: The Nihility



In addition to Silver Wolf’s debut, Trailblazers also have increased odds of receiving three already existing four-star recruits.

Dan Heng Rarity: Four-star Element: Wind Path: The Hunt

Asta Rarity: Four-star Element: Fire Path: The Harmony

Serval Rarity: Four-star Element: Lightning Path: The Erudition



The phase one banner for Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 1.1 update. Image via miHoYo

Phase two Version 1.1 banners in Honkai: Star Rail

The second half of the Version 1.1 update will feature two new recruits, one of whom is a five-star character and the other who is a four-star unit. Trailblazers will be able to obtain them by pulling on the “Laic Pursuit” banner.

Luocha Rarity: Five-star Element: Imaginary Path: The Abundance



Alongside Luocha as the featured five-star recruit, players will also be able to pull for three four-star characters who have an increased drop rate.

Yukong Rarity: Four-star Element: Imaginary Path: The Harmony

Pela Rarity: Four-star Element: Ice Path: The Nihility

Qingque Rarity: Four-star Element: Quantum Path: The Erudition



Yukong is a brand new four-star recruit for players to add to their roster while Pela and Qingque are both already existing units who are receiving increased drop rates. If you’ve been wanting an Imaginary character but haven’t been able to get the only one who is currently obtainable, which is Welt, then pulling for Luocha’s banner is a strong choice since both he and Yukong wield the Imaginary element.

The phase two banner for Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 1.1 update. Image via miHoYo

Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 events

Players will be met with a wide variety of exciting events throughout the Version 1.1 update. Since this is Honkai: Star Rail’s first update since the game launched, all of these events will feature entirely new features unlike anything Trailblazers have seen yet.

Starhunt Game event Duration: June 7 to June 19 Gameplay: Players will receive an invitation from Leonard, who is the Herta Space Station’s network security engineer. He will task players with locating the strange digital graffiti scattered around the station to uncover the secrets they hide. The graffiti players interact with will then be unlocked permanently for players to place around the world and take photos with. This event is tied to Silver Wolf since she is the mastermind behind the graffiti, so players can likely expect to learn more about her as they progress through it. Trailblazers will also get to meet Screwllum, a leaked playable character who is expected to arrive in the future. Rewards: Trailblazers will be able to obtain a wide variety of rewards from this event including Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, the event-exclusive Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Light Cone, Traveler’s Guide, Lifeless Blade, Void Cast Iron, and Credits.

Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event Duration: June 9 to June 26 Gameplay: Belobog’s History and Culture museum will be open for players to explore following the end of the renovations it was undergoing, but the excitement around the reopening is being overshadowed by the exhibits on display going missing. Pela will task players will helping to solve the mystery by tracking down clues and recovering the missing exhibits. Trailblazers will also take on a manager role to help run the museum and will help find exhibits to display and manage staff to curate a positive experience for visitors. As players improve the museum, they will be able to add more content to it and be granted lots of rewards for doing so. After the event comes to an end, the museum will be a permanent location players can visit. Rewards: For participating in this event, players will be rewarded with Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, Self-Modeling Resin, Traveler’s Guide, Refined Aether, Lost Crystal, and Credits.



Belobog’s museum will be open for players to explore and manage. Image via miHoYo

Stellar Flare event Duration: June 28 to July 10 Gameplay: A researcher at the Herta Space Station will task players with helping them test out a combat simulation software called Stellar Flare. Since this researcher knows Trailblazers are experienced with combat, they hope players will be able to help them test it properly. Players will work their way through various combat challenges where each one will have a specific theme and mechanism associated with it. The gameplay is somewhat similar to the Forgotten Hall and Trailblazers will want to complete each challenge in as few turns as possible. Rewards: Trailblazers will receive Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, Relic Remains, Traveler’s Guide, Lost Gold Fragment, Lifeless Blade, and Credits for participating in this event.

Garden of Plenty event Duration: July 10 to July 17 Gameplay: The rewards gained from the Calyx (Golden) and the Calyx (Crimson) will be increased while the event is active. If you’re familiar with the Ley Line Overflow event in Genshin Impact then you’ll have a solid understanding of how this event will function. All players need to do is visit the valid Calyxes and take on their challenges to be rewarded with increased resources. Rewards: The Calyx (Golden) will grant character experience, materials, and credits while the Calyx (Crimson) rewards trace materials.

Lab Assistants in Position event Duration: June 19 to July 3 Gameplay: A researcher named Wen Shiling from the Herta Space Station’s Department of Implement Arts is seeking help from the Trailblazer after experiencing issues with their quarterly assessment and reporting. Players will need to collect materials by vanquishing foes to aid her in this process. Rewards: The rewards for this event include Stellar Jade, Lifeless Blade, Consumables, Credits, and more.



A total of 10 Warps can be obtained from this login event. Image via miHoYo

Gift of Odyssey event Duration: June 7 to July 18. Gameplay: Trailblazers who log in for seven days total during the timeframe of this event will be able to collect Star Rail Special Passes from this check-in event. Players do not need to log in seven days in a row and instead only need to log in seven days total before the event comes to an end. Rewards: Players who log in for seven days will be rewarded with a total of 10 Star Rail Special Passes. Each day rewards a different amount, but players will end with 10 if they claim all seven days.



Outside of the limited-time events, players will also have four new quests they can tackle to learn more about some of Honkai: Star Rail’s playable recruits.

Companion Missions Trailblazers can complete the “Punklorde Mentality” quest for Silver Wolf. Trailblazers can complete the “A Knight Stranger” quest for Luocha. Trailblazers can complete the “Frosty Blade’s Trial” quest for Yanqing. Trailblazers can complete the “Evanesce Like the Morning Dew” quest for Bailu.



Four new missions will allow players to learn more about some of the playable recruits. Image via miHoYo

Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 Light Cones

Players will be able to obtain three new Light Cones that are being introduced in the Version 1.1 update.

Incessant Rain Rarity: Five-star Path: The Nihility “Mirage of Reality” Ability: Each time the wearer begins their turn, there is a 100 percent base chance that a random enemy will then have an Aether Code applied to them. When the enemy is affected by Break, the code then self-destructs and deals damage equal to 80 percent of the wearer’s attack. When striking a foe that has three or more debuffs active, this Light Cone then deals additional damage equal to 40 percent of the equipping character’s attack.

Echoes of the Coffin Rarity: Five-star Path: The Abundance “Thorns” Ability: Increases the equipping character’s attack by 20 percent. After the wearer has used their Ultimate ability, all allies gain 16 speed for the next turn. This Light Cone also applies five energy to the wearer for each enemy they attack for up to three stacks.

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Rarity: Four-star Path: The Nihility “Quick on the Draw” Ability: Raises the equipping character’s effect hit rate by 20 percent, When the equipping recruit strikes defense-reduced foes, they then restore four energy.



The Brilliant Fixation Light Cone is perfect for Silver Wolf. Image via miHoYo

Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 system updates

Since Honkai: Star Rail is a fairly new release that only launched on April 26, 2023, and the Version 1.1 update is the very first one, this update comes also features some massive system modifications and additions. Trailblazers can likely expect to see more additions and improvements to the game for a while as miHoYo expands upon the base content.

For the Version 1.1 update, three major system updates are being implemented.

Chat function Players will be able to chat with their friends after the Version 1.1 update is released.

Teleport instantly to enemies and track them on the map When Trailblazers are seeking a specific material only dropped by certain foes, they will now be able to teleport to an area where one is instantly. This feature will also mark the exact location on the map for players to see. After defeating the targeted enemy, the map will then mark another one so players can farm the materials they drop faster by following where the map tells them to go. This applies across all world maps and will instantly transfer to the next world as long as there are still enemies of that type to beat.

Lost Warp Trotters randomly appear Upon entering a battle, players may sometimes have a Warp Trotter they previously lost out on spawned into the fight. As long as players manage to beat them before they flee, they’ll be rewarded for doing so.



Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 release date

Trailblazers will be able to explore all the new content the Version 1.1 update has to offer when it launches on June 6 or 7 depending on what timezone players are boarding the Astral Express from. The maintenance for this first massive update is scheduled to take around five hours, so players might be waiting a while for the update to release.

Version 1.1 Update and Maintenance Notice



■ Update Time

Begins at 2023/06/07 06:00:00(UTC+8). The update will take approximately 5 hours.



■ Compensation Details

Server Maintenance Compensation

Compensation: Stellar Jade x300 pic.twitter.com/qpTyvqK28z — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) June 5, 2023

Based on my experience with Genshin’s update system, layers can generally expect that the updates will be finished a while before the estimated timeframe. If you want to begin playing again as quickly as possible after the update releases then you’ll likely want to check back regularly since the Version 1.1 update will probably be done sooner than the five-hour timeframe.

We gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.

