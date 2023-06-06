Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1: Release date, banners, new events, and more

Honkai: Star Rail‘s first, massive update is titled “Galactic Roaming” and is almost here for Trailblazers to jump into exploring. This update features a lot of content including two new banners, many new events, more quests, and a whole lot more for players to delve into.
Since this is Honkai: Star Rail’s first official update, miHoYo has packed it with a ton of new content for Trailblazers to explore. If you want to know what you can expect to see when the update goes live, or are wondering what you want to start with then you’ll need to know everything included in the Version 1.1 update.
All Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 details
From new characters to new events, the Version 1.1 update has just about everything players might want. During the Version 1.1 “Galactic Roaming” special program, miHoYo did tease that some aspects of the update might be secret, so there is a chance that more content beyond what has officially been unveiled could also appear once the update is released.
Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 banners
Players will have the opportunity to obtain three new characters across the duration of the Version 1.1 update. These characters will be divided across the update with one being featured for the first half and the other two arriving in the second half.
Phase one Version 1.1 banners in Honkai: Star Rail
The first featured recruit for the Version 1.1 update is a five-star character that players previously tested out in the prologue of Honkai: Star Rail. For phase one of the update, the “Contract Zero” banner is available for players to pull on.
- Silver Wolf
- Rarity: Five-star
- Element: Quantum
- Path: The Nihility
In addition to Silver Wolf’s debut, Trailblazers also have increased odds of receiving three already existing four-star recruits.
- Dan Heng
- Rarity: Four-star
- Element: Wind
- Path: The Hunt
- Asta
- Rarity: Four-star
- Element: Fire
- Path: The Harmony
- Serval
- Rarity: Four-star
- Element: Lightning
- Path: The Erudition
Phase two Version 1.1 banners in Honkai: Star Rail
The second half of the Version 1.1 update will feature two new recruits, one of whom is a five-star character and the other who is a four-star unit. Trailblazers will be able to obtain them by pulling on the “Laic Pursuit” banner.
- Luocha
- Rarity: Five-star
- Element: Imaginary
- Path: The Abundance
Alongside Luocha as the featured five-star recruit, players will also be able to pull for three four-star characters who have an increased drop rate.
- Yukong
- Rarity: Four-star
- Element: Imaginary
- Path: The Harmony
- Pela
- Rarity: Four-star
- Element: Ice
- Path: The Nihility
- Qingque
- Rarity: Four-star
- Element: Quantum
- Path: The Erudition
Yukong is a brand new four-star recruit for players to add to their roster while Pela and Qingque are both already existing units who are receiving increased drop rates. If you’ve been wanting an Imaginary character but haven’t been able to get the only one who is currently obtainable, which is Welt, then pulling for Luocha’s banner is a strong choice since both he and Yukong wield the Imaginary element.
Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 events
Players will be met with a wide variety of exciting events throughout the Version 1.1 update. Since this is Honkai: Star Rail’s first update since the game launched, all of these events will feature entirely new features unlike anything Trailblazers have seen yet.
- Starhunt Game event
- Duration: June 7 to June 19
- Gameplay: Players will receive an invitation from Leonard, who is the Herta Space Station’s network security engineer. He will task players with locating the strange digital graffiti scattered around the station to uncover the secrets they hide. The graffiti players interact with will then be unlocked permanently for players to place around the world and take photos with. This event is tied to Silver Wolf since she is the mastermind behind the graffiti, so players can likely expect to learn more about her as they progress through it. Trailblazers will also get to meet Screwllum, a leaked playable character who is expected to arrive in the future.
- Rewards: Trailblazers will be able to obtain a wide variety of rewards from this event including Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, the event-exclusive Before the Tutorial Mission Starts Light Cone, Traveler’s Guide, Lifeless Blade, Void Cast Iron, and Credits.
- Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event
- Duration: June 9 to June 26
- Gameplay: Belobog’s History and Culture museum will be open for players to explore following the end of the renovations it was undergoing, but the excitement around the reopening is being overshadowed by the exhibits on display going missing. Pela will task players will helping to solve the mystery by tracking down clues and recovering the missing exhibits. Trailblazers will also take on a manager role to help run the museum and will help find exhibits to display and manage staff to curate a positive experience for visitors. As players improve the museum, they will be able to add more content to it and be granted lots of rewards for doing so. After the event comes to an end, the museum will be a permanent location players can visit.
- Rewards: For participating in this event, players will be rewarded with Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, Self-Modeling Resin, Traveler’s Guide, Refined Aether, Lost Crystal, and Credits.
- Stellar Flare event
- Duration: June 28 to July 10
- Gameplay: A researcher at the Herta Space Station will task players with helping them test out a combat simulation software called Stellar Flare. Since this researcher knows Trailblazers are experienced with combat, they hope players will be able to help them test it properly. Players will work their way through various combat challenges where each one will have a specific theme and mechanism associated with it. The gameplay is somewhat similar to the Forgotten Hall and Trailblazers will want to complete each challenge in as few turns as possible.
- Rewards: Trailblazers will receive Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, Relic Remains, Traveler’s Guide, Lost Gold Fragment, Lifeless Blade, and Credits for participating in this event.
- Garden of Plenty event
- Duration: July 10 to July 17
- Gameplay: The rewards gained from the Calyx (Golden) and the Calyx (Crimson) will be increased while the event is active. If you’re familiar with the Ley Line Overflow event in Genshin Impact then you’ll have a solid understanding of how this event will function. All players need to do is visit the valid Calyxes and take on their challenges to be rewarded with increased resources.
- Rewards: The Calyx (Golden) will grant character experience, materials, and credits while the Calyx (Crimson) rewards trace materials.
- Lab Assistants in Position event
- Duration: June 19 to July 3
- Gameplay: A researcher named Wen Shiling from the Herta Space Station’s Department of Implement Arts is seeking help from the Trailblazer after experiencing issues with their quarterly assessment and reporting. Players will need to collect materials by vanquishing foes to aid her in this process.
- Rewards: The rewards for this event include Stellar Jade, Lifeless Blade, Consumables, Credits, and more.
- Gift of Odyssey event
- Duration: June 7 to July 18.
- Gameplay: Trailblazers who log in for seven days total during the timeframe of this event will be able to collect Star Rail Special Passes from this check-in event. Players do not need to log in seven days in a row and instead only need to log in seven days total before the event comes to an end.
- Rewards: Players who log in for seven days will be rewarded with a total of 10 Star Rail Special Passes. Each day rewards a different amount, but players will end with 10 if they claim all seven days.
Outside of the limited-time events, players will also have four new quests they can tackle to learn more about some of Honkai: Star Rail’s playable recruits.
- Companion Missions
- Trailblazers can complete the “Punklorde Mentality” quest for Silver Wolf.
- Trailblazers can complete the “A Knight Stranger” quest for Luocha.
- Trailblazers can complete the “Frosty Blade’s Trial” quest for Yanqing.
- Trailblazers can complete the “Evanesce Like the Morning Dew” quest for Bailu.
Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 Light Cones
Players will be able to obtain three new Light Cones that are being introduced in the Version 1.1 update.
- Incessant Rain
- Rarity: Five-star
- Path: The Nihility
- “Mirage of Reality” Ability: Each time the wearer begins their turn, there is a 100 percent base chance that a random enemy will then have an Aether Code applied to them. When the enemy is affected by Break, the code then self-destructs and deals damage equal to 80 percent of the wearer’s attack. When striking a foe that has three or more debuffs active, this Light Cone then deals additional damage equal to 40 percent of the equipping character’s attack.
- Echoes of the Coffin
- Rarity: Five-star
- Path: The Abundance
- “Thorns” Ability: Increases the equipping character’s attack by 20 percent. After the wearer has used their Ultimate ability, all allies gain 16 speed for the next turn. This Light Cone also applies five energy to the wearer for each enemy they attack for up to three stacks.
- Before the Tutorial Mission Starts
- Rarity: Four-star
- Path: The Nihility
- “Quick on the Draw” Ability: Raises the equipping character’s effect hit rate by 20 percent, When the equipping recruit strikes defense-reduced foes, they then restore four energy.
Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 system updates
Since Honkai: Star Rail is a fairly new release that only launched on April 26, 2023, and the Version 1.1 update is the very first one, this update comes also features some massive system modifications and additions. Trailblazers can likely expect to see more additions and improvements to the game for a while as miHoYo expands upon the base content.
For the Version 1.1 update, three major system updates are being implemented.
- Chat function
- Players will be able to chat with their friends after the Version 1.1 update is released.
- Teleport instantly to enemies and track them on the map
- When Trailblazers are seeking a specific material only dropped by certain foes, they will now be able to teleport to an area where one is instantly. This feature will also mark the exact location on the map for players to see. After defeating the targeted enemy, the map will then mark another one so players can farm the materials they drop faster by following where the map tells them to go. This applies across all world maps and will instantly transfer to the next world as long as there are still enemies of that type to beat.
- Lost Warp Trotters randomly appear
- Upon entering a battle, players may sometimes have a Warp Trotter they previously lost out on spawned into the fight. As long as players manage to beat them before they flee, they’ll be rewarded for doing so.
Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 release date
Trailblazers will be able to explore all the new content the Version 1.1 update has to offer when it launches on June 6 or 7 depending on what timezone players are boarding the Astral Express from. The maintenance for this first massive update is scheduled to take around five hours, so players might be waiting a while for the update to release.
Based on my experience with Genshin’s update system, layers can generally expect that the updates will be finished a while before the estimated timeframe. If you want to begin playing again as quickly as possible after the update releases then you’ll likely want to check back regularly since the Version 1.1 update will probably be done sooner than the five-hour timeframe.
We gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.