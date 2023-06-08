Mortal Kombat 1’s Kameo System is a lot more fleshed out than we thought

Get ready for a messy kind of mix up.

Kano performing a Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mortal Kombat 1 is putting the Outrealms on notice with a reboot of the series’ canon and plenty of new content—like adding an assist system into the game. Kameo Fighters will bring an entirely different style of combat to the franchise by letting players further flesh out their arsenal using moves and actions outside of their selected character. 

During Summer Game Fest’s main show, Ed Boon and the team at NeatherRealm Games unveiled MK1’s first gameplay trailer and put a spotlight on Kameo Fighters and their destructive capabilities. 

A look at the early Kameo Fighter menu in Mortal Kombat 1.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not only will you be able to call in another fighter to extend your combos or break out of tough situations, but the entire assist system gives players access to multiple moves and even what appears to be multi-character Fatality inputs that will completely change the game. 

This article is breaking and Dot will update it with more info as it becomes available.

About the author

Cale Michael

Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also use to cover the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.

More Stories by Cale Michael