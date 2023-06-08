Mortal Kombat 1’s Kameo System is a lot more fleshed out than we thought

Mortal Kombat 1 is putting the Outrealms on notice with a reboot of the series’ canon and plenty of new content—like adding an assist system into the game. Kameo Fighters will bring an entirely different style of combat to the franchise by letting players further flesh out their arsenal using moves and actions outside of their selected character.

During Summer Game Fest’s main show, Ed Boon and the team at NeatherRealm Games unveiled MK1’s first gameplay trailer and put a spotlight on Kameo Fighters and their destructive capabilities.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not only will you be able to call in another fighter to extend your combos or break out of tough situations, but the entire assist system gives players access to multiple moves and even what appears to be multi-character Fatality inputs that will completely change the game.

