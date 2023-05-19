Mortal Kombat 1 DLC fighters leaked—and the guest characters are super

It didn’t take long for another Mortal Kombat game’s roster to be spoiled thanks to unfortunate leaks.

Just one day after its announcement, an early listing by Amazon Italy today spilled the beans on the characters that players can expect as post-launch content for Mortal Kombat 1. This time around, the Kombat Pack features a mix of both classic MK fighters and some exceptionally super guests.

Screengrab via Amazon Italy

First spotted by Insider Gaming, the product description on Amazon revealed that the Kombat Pack will feature returning MK fighters Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda.

Related: Mortal Kombat reboots itself as the franchise starts from scratch with MK1

But the fun news here is that the classics will be showing up as DLC alongside guest characters Peacemaker from DC Comics and the HBO show of the same name, Omni Man from comic book and Prime Video series Invincible, and Homelander from another comic-turned-Prime Video series, The Boys.

Fans of The Boys and Invincible, two shows that have been generally well-received as comic book adaptations, will be flocking to purchase the Kombat Pack for a chance to have Homelander take on Omni Man in a matchup of two Superman-like characters who both get really violent to get the job done.

Peacemaker, meanwhile, means that we just may be seeing John Cena himself in a Mortal Kombat game. The wrestler-turned-actor portrayed Peacemaker in the HBO show, so it’s possible his likeness will be joining the game, along with Jean Claude Van Damme’s Johnny Cage skin.

The listing also revealed the Kameo characters included in the DLC, listed as Tremor, Johnny Cage, Khameleon, Mavado, and Ferra.

Related: Mortal Kombat 1: Full roster and playable characters

Mortal Kombat 1 will release on Sept. 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

About the author