Mortal Kombat reboots itself as the franchise starts from scratch with MK1

After 30 years, Mortal Kombat is going back to the very beginning as the franchise reboots itself entirely ahead of its latest entry—Mortal Kombat 1.

While no gameplay was shown in this initial reveal, NetherRealm Studios confirmed today that MK1 is a rebirth for the series’ story in more ways than one. This includes the interpretation of classic characters, the game modes, and even the core fighting systems that MK is known for.

In the trailer alone, fans can see hints that Scorpion and Sub-Zero are no longer at each others’ throats, but rather working together “as brothers.” The extent of these changes won’t be known until we see just how Liu Kang has altered this new reality, as many fans expect things to be absolutely wild after MK11’s ending.

For the fighting system, you can expect to hear more about that soon. But the mention of Kameo Fighters that can be used as an assist during battle is present on the game’s website and FAQ. And yes, rollback netcode is also included, along with an in-game currency called Dragon Krystals.

As of now, NRS has confirmed Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, and Johnny Cage for the MK1 base roster. Shang Tsung will be a pre-order bonus, along with early access to the game with a beta in August.

DLC has also already been confirmed, with the Kombat Pack making a return. Players who purchase it will receive a Johnny Cage skin modeled after his real-life inspiration, actor Jean-Claude Van Damme, along with early access to other characters as well.

MK1 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on Sept. 19. Expect plenty of news from this title at upcoming fighting game tournaments and game showcases.

