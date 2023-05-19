Mortal Kombat 1: Full roster and playable characters

Mortal Kombat 1 might be the “rebirth” of the franchise in terms of content and gameplay, but players will be happy to know many classic characters have already been confirmed to return at launch. However, they might not be exactly how fans remember them.

While Scorpion and Sub-Zero will be back, and will likely have many of their iconic moves too, their personalities and the lore behind them will be different to some extent.

NetherRealm Studios is treating MK1 as “a new beginning” for Mortal Kombat and has worked to create an original storyline that will play with classic characters in a new way. Beyond that, there are gameplay systems that will make interactions between those fighters even more meaningful too.

Part of the systems included will be the differentiation between playable characters and Kameo Fighters. If a character is playable, it will be fully fleshed out and usable just like in any other MK title. At the same time, Kameo Fighters are “partner characters” that can be called to assist the main fighter during a match—turning MK1 into an assist-based fighter game in the same vein as Marvel vs. Capcom.

All this means is there will be more characters and different classifications for some of those fighters, but fans will still see plenty of new and returning faces when MK1 launches.

Mortal Kombat 1: All playable characters

Mortal Kombat 1 will have a sizable base roster when the game launches and DLC has already been confirmed to be on the way as part of the returning Kombat Pack post-launch roadmap.

Image via NetherRealm Studios

When the game releases, classic characters will be the main focus since this is a reimagining of Mortal Kombat through the lens of a new reality. There will be some surprises too, but don’t expect too many flashy additions until DLC starts rolling in.

Liu Kang

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Raiden

Kung Lao

Kitana

Mileena

Shang Tsung (pre-order bonus)

Johnny Cage

Mortal Kombat 1: All Kameo Fighters

Kameo Fighters will be the main focus of the game’s assist feature, and will also be a way for NRS to introduce certain characters in a new way without needing to make them fully playable.

No Kameo Fighters were shown at the time of the game’s official reveal since no gameplay was included. These will likely be announced in the coming months as more details about the game are shared and people get potential hands-on time with early builds.

