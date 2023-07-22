Homelander, Peacemaker, Omni-Man headline action-packed Mortal Kombat 1 DLC

Mortal Kombat 1 took over Comic-Con in San Diego, California on July 22 with NetherRealm Studios announcing nine new playable characters, including crossovers with the DC Universe, the Invincible comic series, and The Boys television show for the hotly-anticipated title.

Peacemaker, Omni-Man, and Homelander lead a star-studded Kombat Pack with the DLC introducing six characters in total, as well as a character skin, five new Kameo Fighters, and more. The Comic-Con showcase confirmed details leaked a month ago, where the three infamous superheroes were named to be a part of Mortal Kombat 1’s first DLC.

Both Peacemaker and Omni-Man will be included with the Kombat Pack, which is packaged with the collector’s and premium edition of Mortal Kombat 1. Homelander is a part of the pack but will land a little later down the line—the anti-hero from The Boys is currently slated to join the game in Spring 2024.

The game’s main roster of characters will expand to 14, with NetherRealm also confirming the addition of three new names in Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka. The three will play a heavy role in Mortal Kombat 1’s story and, of course, will no doubt be favorites among players new and old in multiplayer.

Plenty of classic Mortal Kombat favorites will return as Kameo Fighters, too, with Darrius the latest addition to the list of sidekicks aiding players in battle. The Kombat Pack DLC also includes Ferra, Khameleon, Mavado and Tremor as Kameo Fighters.

Johnny Cage will be both a playable character in the main roster and a Kameo Fighter as per the July 22 announcement, with the Kombat Pack including a skin for Johnny Cage themed around famed martial artist and actor Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been confirmed yet whether the voices behind the characters will portray their Mortal Kombat 1 counterparts. That said, it would be sick if John Cena, J.K. Simmons, Antony Starr, or even Van Damme himself joined the project.

Mortal Kombat 1 is on track to release on Sep 14. 2023, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

