This is one door that will open very soon.

Mortal Kombat is about to go through its biggest refresh ever. NetherRealm Studios is preparing to completely torch the continuity fans have come to know and build something new from the ashes with Mortal Kombat 1.

This decision shouldn’t shock fans of the franchise who played through MK11, but the drastic steps the developers are taking to give this iteration of the franchise its own identity might. That is because the lore, gameplay, and more will all be completely reworked in multiple ways.

Whether it be Scorpion and Sub-Zero putting aside their differences or the introduction of a tag-like assist system, the game is about to undergo some seriously huge changes and players won’t need to wait too long to get their hands on it.

Mortal Kombat 1: Release date and system details

After reports the latest Mortal Kombat was targeting a 2023 release, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games have confirmed that MK1 will launch on Sept. 19. It is set to drop on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

The game will skip previous-gen consoles, meaning no PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version will be released. However, it is still slated to get a Nintendo Switch port—though fans are split on if it will be an inferior version of the game or a cloud streaming option.

There will also be a beta held for the game ahead of its full release.

Mortal Kombat 1: Beta dates and release details

The beta version of MK1 will be held at some point in August, with players who pre-order the game able to access it.

This will likely be more of a stress test for the game’s online features and rollback netcode, meaning it will have limited options for use outside of online play. However, since the game launches on Sept. 19, it should be a sizable beta for anyone who can’t wait a few weeks for their finishing fix.

No details about additional content, like an open beta for a wider test or some kind of demo have been shared yet. NRS might drop more details throughout the summer, and a playable, early build of the game might be available for some players to try at select events over the next several months.

